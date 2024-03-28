Black is one colour that was previously described to mark sad moments, but times have changed as the colour is now more embraced

When it comes to wearing colours, Nigerian female celebs do not miss it and they ensure they are on top of their game

In this listicle by Legit.ng, let's see how some celebs including Tiwa Savage, Veekee James, and May Yul-Edochie, among others slayed in black

Fashion is versatile and one of the ways to show one's taste in trends is by embracing colours in one's outfits.

Black has been worn by several Nigerian celebs and they usually look gorgeous in it. Combining the right accessories to the outfit also gives it that desirable look.

Nigerian female celebs look stylish in black.

Veekee James stuns in black outfit

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has slayed in many colours and looked gorgeous in them. When she wore a black corset top and trouser recently, her fans were not in doubt that the outfit looked good in her.

The hardworking lady combined the attire with silver earrings and green shoes, and she made a gold and black hairstyle which added glamour to her appearance.

2. Tiwa Savage looks cool in black dress

Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage showed her beauty in a classy black dress which got her fans drooling over her.

She combined her attire with a stylish hairstyle which she packed backward, black shoes, silver necklace, earrings, and rings.

As usual, she radiated in her stunning smile as she posed before the camera for her photoshoot.

3. Toke Makinwa slay in black dress

Popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa showed her love for fashion as she rocked a gorgeous black dress that displayed her curves.

The outfit was combined with net which flowed to her ankles and also covered her body up to her wrist. Her hair was well styled backward and she accessorised her outfit with silver earrings.

She looked stunning with her classy makeup that added to her beauty. Her fans could not get enough of her as they gushed over her.

4. May Yul-Edo glows in black dress

When it comes to looking glamorous, May Yul-Edochie has been able to make a name for herself as a fashionista. She is the first wife of a popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, looked stunning as she wore a stylish black dress.

Her attire was designed with silver embellishments and it was up to her ankles and wrists. She accessorised her dress with silver earrings and her hair fell on her shoulder toward her chest area.

5. Doyin David shines in flamboyant black dress

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Doyin David took her fashion taste to another level as she slayed in a flamboyant black dress.

The outfit covered every part of her body except her chest area and it displayed her curves. She complemented her dress with silver earrings and necklace. No doubt, Doyin is beautiful and any outfit she rocks, she looks glamorous in them.

6. Prudent Gabriel rocks black ball gown

Nigerian fashion designer Prudent Gabriel is one fashionista who loves to turn up at any occasion. She wore a black ball gown and a fascinator to the wedding of her colleague Veekee James.

She combined her attire with black shoes and silver earrings. Her love for classy poses cannot be over-emphasised. She looked gorgeous as she struck lovely styles for her photoshoot.

May Yul-Edochie glows in yellow dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that May looked glamorous as she wore a yellow dress with a fascinator which made her fans gush at her.

Her outfit was designed with white embellishments and it had a lovely design at its lower parts and other areas.

The beautiful mother did not lose her smile as she posed for pictures showing off class and elegance in one piece.

Source: Legit.ng