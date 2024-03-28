Popular Nigerian actress Nancy Isime came forward to address her fans and followers reasons behind her reduced backside

Legit.ng previously reported that the media personality got many talking days back with a video of her derriere looking smaller than its usual massive self

Nancy, in a recent post, disclosed reasons why her derriere reduced in size and appreciated family and friends for their support

Top Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime has spilled the tea about the sudden decrease in her reported Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Legit.ng reported days back that the TV host buzzed the internet with a video of her latest body physique during one of her gym workout sessions.

Nancy Isime speaks about her reduced derriere. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Netizens quickly spotted that the beauty model's derriere had drastically reduced in size and form as it spurred many interesting takes online.

Nancy Isime clears the air about her alleged BBL

In a recent update, the Shanty Town star disclosed that she added weight in 2022 for a movie project she starred in. After that, she had been struggling to return to her former size for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My metabolism failed meee. I dragged the weight for over a year and across a few more projects. Never again!" Nancy said.

According to the beauty model, she achieved her desired weight only a few weeks ago. Speaking further, Nancy said she wasn't going to reveal the tips and secrets she used to get back to her desired size because:

"I kinda like the narrative of my yansh bursting, adds a lirru Razzmatazz to my boring Online Personality."

She rounded up her rant by encouraging rumour mongers to be more creative with the reports they generate around her life and personality.

"I'm just a girl who works hard, focuses on her craft, loves one man, keeps her circle tight, maintains her lane, and Minds her Business 24/7…Nah!

Bring on the conspiracy theories please, just be a little creative, stop embarrassing your Secondary School principal."

See her post below:

Reactions trail Nancy' Isime's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

opedamie:

"Loves one man. Them go soon propose to Nancy too. That’s if she’s not even engaged yet."

_big_meerah:

"At the end of the day, even the most perfect people ain’t perfect."

themagicalprecious:

" I said this the other day that I'm seeing a general weight loss, not just a butt thing ..... Btw, The "Loves one man."

keni_berry01:

"Emphasis on “stop embarrassing your secondary school principal” I loveeettttt Welldone Nancy Your new body is bodying btw."

007.005.099:

"Who else hasn’t seen the movie she added weight for? Please where is."

eddyson.stanley:

"Haaa me am not happy seeing this way oh I like u chobby."

BlessingCEO accuses Nancy Isime of doing BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when BlessingCEO fired subtle jabs at Nancy Isime about going under the knife.

During an interview with Nedu Wazobia, Blessing slammed Nancy Isime for hiding behind exercise and workouts as the secret behind her curves.

She accused the TV show host of going under the knife to fix her body while claiming it came from working out.

Source: Legit.ng