A woman and her son looked adorable as they wore matching aso-oke attire that gave them a breathtaking look.

A woman and her son look lovely in aso-oke outfits. Image credit: @m12photography

Source: Instagram

She rocked a colourful dress and a 'gele' which she accessorised with coral beads and gold shoes. Her makeup was also on point as it added to her beauty.

The young boy was glammed up in a trouser, a shirt, a cap, and red coral beads that made him look like royalty. His white shoes were neat and gave him a dapper look.

They looked gorgeous as they posed for their photoshoot. Netizens were in awe of them as they dropped nice comments on their photo page.

Check out out the woman and her son's outfits in the slides below:

Mother and son's outfits get accolades

The woman and her son's aso-oke outfits got commendations from netizens. See some of the reactions below:

@ben_b_404::

"I am in love with the asooke."

@aprilpintophotography:

"What a sweet picture!"

@slippers_addiction:

"This is lovely."

Source: Legit.ng