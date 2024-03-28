"This Is Lovely": Woman and Her Son Slay in Matching Aso-Oke Outfits, Give Family Goals
- A woman and her son looked stunning as they wore matching aso-oke outfits for their photoshoot session
- The mother wore a beautiful dress which she combined with a 'gele' and beads that made her look lovely
- Her son also looked dapper in his attire which he complemented with red coral beads that gave him a regal look
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A woman and her son looked adorable as they wore matching aso-oke attire that gave them a breathtaking look.
She rocked a colourful dress and a 'gele' which she accessorised with coral beads and gold shoes. Her makeup was also on point as it added to her beauty.
The young boy was glammed up in a trouser, a shirt, a cap, and red coral beads that made him look like royalty. His white shoes were neat and gave him a dapper look.
"So cute": Lady's parents switch into her and her husband's outfits in transition video, many in awe
They looked gorgeous as they posed for their photoshoot. Netizens were in awe of them as they dropped nice comments on their photo page.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Check out out the woman and her son's outfits in the slides below:
Mother and son's outfits get accolades
The woman and her son's aso-oke outfits got commendations from netizens. See some of the reactions below:
@ben_b_404::
"I am in love with the asooke."
@aprilpintophotography:
"What a sweet picture!"
@slippers_addiction:
"This is lovely."
Mother, 3 children wear matching outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother and her children looked glamorous as they showed off their Yoruba-themed traditional attire in a video.
Their outfits were a combination of blue, purple, and blue aso-oke, which the mum and her daughter combined with 'geles'.
Her sons adorned an Agbada and a cap, and all the children danced around their mother in an exciting manner.
Mum, 2 sons rock aso-oke attire
Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman and her two sons wore colourful aso-oke outfits as they turned up for the first child's birthday photoshoot.
Their attire looked lovely on them, the mum combined hers with a 'gele' while her boys rocked theirs with caps.
They also wore coral beads which looked regal on them and made them a cynosure of eyes on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng