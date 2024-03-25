The premiere of Beasts Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), a movie by a Nollywood actress and filmmaker might have come and gone, but it left memories

As expected, the theme encouraged attendees to turn up with 'beasty' looks and many of them understood the assignment

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at five daunting appearances that were scary and got many people talking

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao held her movie premiere Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) on Sunday, March 24, and it got the attention it desired.

Nigerian celebs show up in 'beasty' outfits at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere. Image credit: @bosealoo, wunmitoriola

In beast mode, Eniola turned up in two intimidating looks as she ushered other daring outfits into the occasion. The attendees did not come to play as they took fashion to another level in their outfits.

Legit.ng checks out the five 'beasty' looks that caused the attention of other attendees and netizens at the event.

1. Wunmi Toriola adorns feather attire

Popular Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola gave off an epic look as she stepped out to Eniola's movie premiere. She wore a feather brown and black outfit which she combined with a black and brown headwrap. Also, she wore gold earrings and painted her lips black which got the attention of her fans who commended her look.

2. masquerade themed-outfit

Another actress at the occasion who left no stone unturned is Bose Alao. She rocked a gold and black masquerade-themed attire. She combined her outfit with a large horn with a head in front of her chest area.

She made a 'loud' black hairstyle which stood on top of her head and her face was painted in white and black to give her a defining look.

3. Dayo Amusa adorns breathtaking outfit

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa looked scary as she adorned a black outfit with a black horns that showed she was ready for the assignment.

She took the theme of the occasion personal as she painted her face with white and it was difficult to spot who she was with her attire. Some of her fans commended her for going all the way to depict the theme of the movie premiere.

4. Fashion model Agboola slays in epic attire

A fashion model Agboola Obanimi Olamide gave a daring look as he wore a gold wrapper, breast plate, and held a horn on his hand.

He also wore an animal skin headwrap which gave him an ancient vibe. His gold attire was combined with a blue one, and he wore gold accessories of a bracelet and rings. He struck different poses before the camera as netizens rated his look.

5. Papaya Ex turned up in gold and silver attire

Fashion model and content creator Abike Halima Raheem, aka Papaya Ex, wore a daunting gold and silver attire which exposed her upper body parts. She wore long nails and flaunted them at intervals. Her thorn-like crown was what she needed to seal her beast mode look. Her makeup was also on point and it gave her a lovely appearance.

