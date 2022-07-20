Popular Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa is a year older today July 20 and she has been well celebrated on social media

The movie star shared different photos of herself specially taken for the occasion as she declared that she has stepped into a new chapter

Beyond the birthday greetings and well wishes on social media, some friends of the actress spoiled her with thoughtful gifts

Popular Nollywood star Dayo Amusa is celebrating her birthday today, July 20 in style. The actress flooded her Instagram page with beautiful photos.

Dayo brought out the Yourba woman in her as she wore a beautifully designed green outfit with a huge headgear to match.

Dayo Amusa celebrates birthday in style Photo credit: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

In her other photos, the actress who declared that she is in another chapter rocked a simple green two-piece and posed stylishly by a car.

See posts below:

"ITS MY BIRTHDAY TODAY +1"

"Let the celebration begin "

"Stepped into a new chapter "

Nigerians celebrate Dayo Amusa

jideawobona:

"It shall be fruitful and fulfilling ❤️"

omotayo_tboy:

"This new chapter will be glorious "

faithiawilliams:

"Happy beautiful birthday adufe."

adenikeoadebayo:

"Happy birthday auntie D!!!!!!!!!!"

king_ty2000:

"Congratulations Happy Birthday Àdùfé. Many happy returns darling. ❤️"

jedasshoppersworld:

"Happy Birthday beautiful, may lines keep falling for you in pleasant places Have a fabulous day."

amalazone:

"@dayoamusa Happy birthday to my dearest Adufe, may the good lord grant you all your heart desires. God bless your new age. Have a fantastic day and enjoy yourself to the fullest ❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng