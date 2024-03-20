A bride displayed her culture and how she adorned 11 attire with different accessories for her traditional wedding

She was dressed by some women around her and she looked stunning as she stepped out on different occasions

The beautiful bride also danced before those in attendance as it was part of her culture in Rivers state

A Nigerian bride Grace Jumbo wowed netizens with the 11 outfits she wore for her Bibite/Egerebite rite of passage into womanhood. The memorable occasion was shared by @riversbrides on Instagram.

Rivers couple look stunning in their 11 traditional attire for their wedding. Image credit: @riversbride

Source: Instagram

For her first outing where she had to show up before her family and in-laws, she wore a pink blouse with a multi-coloured wrapper.

She combined her attire with coral beads on her neck and wrists which gave her a royal look. Her hair was also styled backward and beads were wrapped around it, and it made her look glamorous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The women dressing her up added two white handkerchiefs as part of her attire before she posed for her photoshoot. When she got outside to meet her family and in-laws, she danced before them and her husband also joined her.

In her next look, she adorned a purple blouse and a wrapper. Her outfit was accessorised with red coral beads which made her look beautiful.

For her next outing, she adorned a peach and pink blouse and a wrapper. Her beaded hairstyle looked stunning and it complemented her beauty.

She wore a blue blouse and wrapper for her fourth appearance. Her coral beads were also on her. For her fifth appearance, she wore an orange attire with beads to accessorise her look. She then changed into a flowery attire with gold accessories for her sixth outing.

The beautiful bride turned up for seventh outing rocking a silver and black attire. She blended her outfit with gold beads on her neck, wrists, and a gold crown.

She later changed to a black blouse and wrapper with a veil behind her hair. She also adorned a silver crown and silver accessories which made her look like a princess.

Her ninth appearance saw her adorning an orange blouse and a wrapper. She displayed the angles of the attire as she showed excitement for her special day. She wore a green blouse and a yellow wrapper for her 10th outing.

She turned up for her 11th outing looking glamorous in white. In all the attire she wore, her husband adorned the same colour in his style.

Reactions to the bride's 10 trad attire

Several social media users have commented on the bride's 10 traditional outfits. See some of the reactions below:

@behold_hairandfashion:

"The prophecy that her fashion designer will build mansion this year is coming to pass."

@donfranklyn_:

"Rivers state is very rich in culture and they have one of the most colorful traditional outfits."

@queenlyn_i:

"I just finished watching their church wedding vows on TikTok “for richer for richer and for better for better “ and the man said to her “welcome into my world and my life and my soul. Older men sabi love ehn."

@_abike_thelagosgirl:

"If I wear 3 na the grace of God because I will get tired. That’s a lot of work she did right there."

@official_ruco:

"It's not not like she chose to wear them it's actually a traditional right of passage before getting married or be identified as a real woman in your community."

@beautypinky2:

"Me I go just sleep that day."

@diasydera:

"I heard that she had more extra 6 but couldn’t wear it because of time."

@norahjames_art:

"She looks so regal like the daughter of a powerful African king."

@divinehouseholds:

"The bride finished work, that was some beautiful audacity, done with grace. Love her."

Bride, asoebi ladies display creative ankara outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her asoebi ladies got netizens excited as they displayed their lovely ankara styles on TikTok.

The bride was adorned in a blue traditional attire which was combined with a 'gele' that gave her the party vibes.

Her asoebi ladies were also on point as they wore blue stylish ankara styles with net designs that made them look flamboyant.

Source: Legit.ng