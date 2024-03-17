A former BBNaija housemate Queen Atang got married legally on Saturday and her colleagues turned up for her

The civil wedding ceremony had Boma Akpore, Saskay, Erica, and Arin, among other ex-housemates in attendance

They were adorned in beautiful white attire as they showed love to Queen, some became emotional and shed tears

Several former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemates including Angel Smith, Saskay, Arin, Boma Akpore, Erica Nweledim, Okusaga Adeoluwa, aka Saga, among others were present when one of their own Queen Mercy Atang had her civil wedding on Saturday, March 16.

Ex-BBNaija's housemates turn up for Queen's wedding. Image credit: @liquorose, @realangeljbsmith/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The reception ceremony was a time for them to bond and share in the celebrant's joy. Arin looked gorgeous in her white dress which she complemented with her silver earrings, necklace, and long braids.

She hugged Queen and they were both emotional. They controlled their emotions as Tsakute Ladi Jonah, aka Sasky, joined in crying.

Saskay wore a short white dress that had a flower at her thigh area, and it gave her a classy look. Boma wore a white suit over a white shirt which gave him look dapper. He also wore a silver chain to complement his outfit.

On her part, Erica wore a short white armless dress that exposed her upper body parts and her thighs. She was in her usual smiling mood when she hugged Queen and her husband. Her braids were long up to her waist area which gave her a lovely look.

Jackie Bent was also present and she adorned a classy white attire that covered her upper and lower body parts. Bamike Adebuniyan, aka BamBam, also turned up in her white high-waist trousers, white shoes, and a kimono jacket, which gave her a ravishing look.

Her makeup was also on point as she displayed her lovely attire. Roseline Afije, aka Liquorose, among other ex-BBNaija housemates, was also in attendance as they made the event memorable. The couple showed excitement as they received their guests.

React to BBNaija's ex-housemates at Queen's wedding

Several social media users have reacted to the attendance of many ex-BBNaija housemates at the civil wedding reception. See some of the reactions below:

@vieve_nenye:

"See how they all gathered for Queen looking so comfy! Queen no put pressure on them to go dey find stylist wey them go use sew clothe of 3million! They all came in their natural element! Unpressured!"

@_pretty99__:

"This one is a beautiful reunion for biggies children."

@miss_kanzye:

"Queen must be a good friend to love this."

@gloria_kole:

"Liquor na Rose."

@caroline_official22::

"Has Big Brother started another all-star season?..cuz my faves them complete on."

@_ekundharyor:

"No bad energy see as BBN ex-members fall in for Queen. She’s loved mehn."

@jbydelia:

"Liquor baby.

@teewaoflagos:

"It’s really beautiful to see."

@odamiss:

"They all came through for her, really nice. I didn’t see Whitemoney. Queen is a sweetheart."

@classic__mimi__pearl:

"Where’s Nini? abi them forget her for Akwa Ibom?"

