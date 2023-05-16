A video is currently trending on social media as it captures the moment danced at her wedding ceremony

In the video, she is seen dressed in a white dress with a long train and her face adorned with a fringed mask

Several internet users who have seen the video have taken to the comment section to react

One bride's look for her special day has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions.

Instagram blogger, @codedblog, shared a video of the bride rocking a red gele and dressed in white attire with a long train.

The look featured feather embellishments around the shoulders, and also a long train.

Covering her white made-up face with the exception of her eyes and forehead is what appears to be a fringed accessory.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady's wedding dress

monardplus:

"Ogini"

erica__luna8:

"Na white marriage na why her face belike that."

gabriella_omini:

"No offense but I thought that was a hen."

yettymama5:

"I no fit be the camera man I go don laugh tear."

dlizcakes1:

"Maybe na festival."

mz_jhuleet:

"What is that makeup."

