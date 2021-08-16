The wedding day is considered one of the happiest days in the lives of some women. This explains why a lot of people go above and beyond to ensure that everything goes as planned on that day.

Traditional weddings in Nigeria are beautiful, colourful and with over three hundred tribes in Nigeria, it goes without saying that the ceremonies are often interesting to witness.

Traditional looks for brides: X times fashionistas brought their A-game to their

For any bride preparing for her big day, her outfit is something she pays extra attention to and most times is willing to pay an arm and a leg to ensure that she gets the best outfit(s).

Traditional wedding looks in Nigeria - no matter the tribe - often consists of at least three things: beads, asoke and lace. For the northern brides, henna drawings are a big thing while Edo brides are known for rocking multiple coral beads.

If you're an intending bride with little or no idea as regards what look to choose for your big day, you're in luck as Legit.ng has compiled a list of fourteen stylish looks as rocked by Nigerian brides from different tribes ranging from Yoruba to Fulani.

The weekend is here again and as we all know, the party begins. Saturdays are for weddings and what better way to steal the shoe than to step out in unique and eye-popping styles.

When it comes to serving hot and spicy looks, there are celebrities and other fashionistas who come through effortlessly with the slay.

If you're confused about what to make to that upcoming wedding you plan on attending, look no further.

Some of the most forgettable kinds of people at weddings include people who put very little into their appearance as guests.

It remains an unspoken rule that when attending a wedding, you show up and show out. This explains why a lot of people often go out of their way to ensure that they pick the best styles most suitable for their bodies in order to achieve that peng asoebi look that will have heads turning.

If you're a guy and more often than not, find it hard to pick a style to rock to a wedding, you're in luck. Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is one celebrity who has got both talent and the looks to go with it.

Source: Legit