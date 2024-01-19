A bride and her asoebi ladies got netizens excited as they displayed their lovely ankara styles on TikTok

The bride was adorned in a blue traditional attire which was combined with a 'gele' that gave her the party vibes

Her asoebi ladies were also on point as they wore blue stylish ankara styles with net designs that made them look flamboyant

A bride and her asoebi ladies have lightened the Internet with their lovely traditional outfits. They looked gorgeously as they cat-walked, one after the other before the camera.

Bride, asoebi ladies show off gorgeous styles.

The beautiful asoebi ladies took turns showing their stylish dress that was made from blue ankara and black net material. Their makeup looked cool also as they supported the bride on her big day.

As expected, the bride was also adorned in a gorgeous blue traditional outfit that made her the topic on everyone's lips. She took some steps sideways to give a better video of her outfit in the TikTok video.

Check out their outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to the lovely outfits

Several people have reacted to the outfits of the beautiful asoebi ladies. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@yettaiwo:

"All of them are beautiful and classy."

@miz_essa:

"No exposing of upper parts. Yet they look so beautiful."

