Actress Mercy Johnson looks gorgeous as she adorned a colourful yellow attire for her photoshoot

She combined the Ankara outfit with a beautiful headwrap in the same material as her dress, and her makeup was on point

Netizens loved her attire and they could not help but compliment her looks and also noted how she glows despite being an active mother

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie looks adorable as she rocks a colourful yellow outfit which she combined with a headwrap.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie gives fashion goals in Ankara attire. Image credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore silver earrings, a gold bangle, and a wristwatch, which added glamour to her look. Her makeup also did justice to her look.

As usual, her attire covered her upper and lower body parts, and it also displayed her curves as she posed before the camera.

Her colleagues and fans were in awe of her as they complimented her beauty and commended her for looking gorgeous despite being a mother of four children.

Check out Mercy Johnson's Ankara dress in the slides below:

Netizens react to Mercy's Ankara outfit

Some colleagues and fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her beautiful pictures. Check out some of their comments below:

@iamyvonnejegede:

"You are gorgeous my blood."

@ucheelendu:

"Nwunye honorable anyi."

@owo809080':

"Better pikin, sorry, better madam, I gbadun u always for you mama."

@gee4cute:

"She's beautiful, elegant, sweet, cute, fascinating, adorable, gorgeous, classic, an angel she's a mother and a beautiful wife."

@isaac.chinwe:

"Omg! She is so adorable."

@ossairoseonoja:

"Ebony beauty always looks gorgeous."

@suzied1509:

"Oh my goodness MJO, you look so astonishing."

@ssolopeace:

"Meet my oga wife."

