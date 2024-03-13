Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie looks gorgeous as she adorned an Edo-themed attire for her latest photoshoot

The outfit comprised a red dress, okuku (Benin hair), and coral heads on her neck and wrists which gave her a regal look

According to the mother of four, she is enough and she crushed on herself, while her colleagues and her fans also complimented her

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie rocked an Edo-themed attire for her photoshoot session on Wednesday, March 13, and it got her colleagues and fans blushing over her.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie looks stunning in her traditional attire. Image credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore a red shining dress which she combined with okuku (Benin hair) and coral beads on her wrists and neck. Her makeup was on point as it did justice to her outfit. As usual, her curves were on display as she snapped her photos.

The role interpreter has no limitations when it comes to rocking classy attires as she always makes a statement in them. Her colleagues and fans were in awe of her as they complimented her look.

Check out Mercy's photos rocking the Edo attire in the slides below:

Colleagues, fans hail Mercy Johnson's Edo look

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have heaped praises on her. Check out some of their comments below:

@ritadominic:

"Beautiful."

@sunnyecheleofficial:

"You are the queen! You are Mercy Johnson Okojie. You are unstoppable! unbeatable, and above all, you are in the image of God."

@zichaelwoman:

"Our Edo bride- the beauty choke. Hey God, you too fine."

@official_godswill__miracle_:

"Mama, with more positive energy, rises like the newly hatched butterfly still unsure of the potential of her wings but trusts that she was born to fly."

@trendycakeaffairs:

"You are more than enough Maami."

@uzee_usman:

"Beauty unlimited."

@iamshaffybello:

"What a beauty."

@ucheodoputa1:

"A queen and more."

@oduncreamzcakes:

"Mami, you look stunning. Uromj bride."

@thephenomenal_girl:

"A woman I love. A queen and more."

Mercy Johnson and family rock 4 outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy had given fans family goals with a video on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a heartwarming video of herself and her family’s impressive transitions while rocking four different outfits.

Mercy Johnson and her family’s lovely video soon caught the attention of fans and many of them were in awe of it.

Source: Legit.ng