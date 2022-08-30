Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, recently turned a year older and took to social media to celebrate

The mother of four posted photos from her birthday shoot which included one featuring a green asoebi attire

The photos have since attracted numerous compliments from social media users who took to her comment section to react

Mercy Johnson Okojie had reasons to celebrate recently, ranging from her traditional and white wedding anniversaries to her birthday celebration.

Shortly after wowing fans with family photos in honour of her anniversary, she turned up the heat for her birthday in two dresses designed by @ceolumineeofficial.

The actress turned a year older. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Look 1

For her first look, the actress stepped out in style for her shoot, donning a silver and grey number.

The bedazzled form-fitting dress featured a corset bodice, and an illusion neckline. Mercy bejewelled her hair with pearls.

Look 2

For the second look and the one which has left social media users buzzing with reactions, the actress put her curves on display in a dress that flattered every part.

The green George dress featured an illusion neckline and sleeves, as well as a structured ruffle design on both sides of the hips.

Social media users react

bettychiamaka:

"Screen saver activated."

jessycrown_cakes:

"Beauty at it peak."

thriftwearsbybellz:

"Over Finish Work."

luchydonalds:

"Waaay tooo gorgeous Maamiii."

