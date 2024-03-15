A lady took her school's FYB week costume day seriously as she turned up in an Avatar-themed attire

She painted her body blue and designed some parts with white, she also wore brown attire that depicted the character

Her hair was low and equally painted, and it made some social media users hail her for putting extra effort into her look

A final-year student of the University of Benin, Edo state, Ibeni Chrsitopher, chose to take creativity to another level as she rocked an Avatar-themed outfit for her school's Final Year Brethren (FYB) week costume day.

A Uniben student gets many talking with her Avatar-themed outfit. Image credit: @ibenichristopher/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her entire body was painted in blue and white drawings that depicted her desired look. She also wore a brown top and short skirt that revealed her painted body.

To add more expression to her look, she held a spare as she gave different angles of her attire for her photoshoot session. As she got to school, other students stared at her in admiration.

Check out the lady's Avatar-themed attire in the slides below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions to the student's Avatar-themed dress

Several Instagram users have reacted to the look of the final-year student. Check out some of the comments below:

dee.braidss:

"In UNIBEN, we call her the WOMAN KING."

@_aima.lohi_:

"Faculty of law to the world!"

@osaslim:

"Uniben is always the best for costume day."

@naturallyziny:

"She combined two avatars but I’m not even mad about it. She won."

@godschamp:

"If she put this kain effort into the school she for get first class I swear."

@true_yoruba_angel:

"Two Avatars in one. Amazing work."

@tai_rahh:

"No be to turn avatar ooo. You know and understand the exam wey you go write? Shey you go pass am abi na extra year? No be to do fyb alone ooo. Shey the exam sure?"

@celynukam_:

"I hope she made good contents with this its fine."

@inistephen_official:

"UNIBEN students no gree for anybody this session."

Lady's outfit on costume day causes drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian lady posted a video showing how she and her coursemates dressed as they observed a costume day in their school.

In a funny video, the lady dressed up as a nun, impressing many fans who saw the video on TikTok.

Her coursemates represented different things with their dress sense; one of them dressed up as a prisoner.

Source: Legit.ng