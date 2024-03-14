Bewaji, the first wife of Portable has reacted to the allegations of bleaching her skin after she was accused by some fans

She shared a new picture where she did not use any filter and added that the photo was straight from the camera

Fans took to the comment section to testify to the fact that the singer's wife was truly a light-skinned woman

Singer Portable's wife, Bewaji, would have none of what some people are saying about her and her skin.

Some people had accused her of using bleaching cream to make herself fair but she has responded to the allegation.

The new shop owner shared a picture of herself and noted that it was not filtered.

"My skin dey give mBewaji replies her critics. Photo credit @omobewaji_ewetomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: UGC

Bewaji taunts naysayers

The entrepreneur who marked her husband's 30th birthday in grand style explained that the pictures she posted were straight from the camera.

She also said that even though people have been talking, her skin would continue to glow to their shame.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Bewaji. Here are some of the comments below:

@cruisequeenaytd7:

"Brag abeg you are beautiful."

@eddysland33:

"She's beautiful and better than those ladies nowadays. God bless her and his family."

@yfab60:

"She still pretty. Make una dey calm down for this social media."

@oriyomii_herself:

"Unpopular opinion (this portable song sweet ooo) just listening it for the first time."

@veevyann_:

"She doesn’t bleach oo. Her skin is very neat too. Have seen her in my office before."

@hairbytksleek.irundowo1:

"Very beautiful and supporting woman."

@future____determinat_:

"But why all Zee nation dey always wear hoodie for this kin wether."

@honeyslashy:

"No be lie she be fine babe."

@funchyvarietiesandgifts:

"She is naturally fair."

@temidahyor01:

"Na natural beauty jare with maintenance of cream but I don’t think she is using bleaching cream."

Bewaji reacts to beating allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Portables' first wife, Bewaji, had opened up on social media following claims that she was beaten by her husband.

It had earlier been reported that Zazu had turned her into his punching bag and inflicted wounds on her delicate skin.

She was allegedly beaten after she confronted Portable for getting late Alaafin's wife pregnant,

After her bruises were seen online, she denied the allegation and blamed some people for the rumor.

Source: Legit.ng