A lady has expressed her dissatisfaction at what her stylist made for her after she gave her the correct measurements

In a video, she showed the blue dress with silver embellishments she wanted, and what the stylist delivered was not up to expectation

She noted that the attire was supposed to be for her birthday but the designer refused to accept her mistake

A lady Anasthasia Apongpoh has displayed the dress she ordered from her stylist and what she got, and it made netizens laugh.

She requested a short blue dress that had silver embellishments at her chest and thigh areas. What she got was a short gold attire that did not fit her and looked like it was badly done. It was big on her and did not bring out her curves.

As she showed the sides of the outfit, which she said was for her birthday, one could notice that the material was low quality.

The stylist refused to accept her fault and the lady showed off the attire on social media. Some TikTokers gave funny remarks about the dress and it amused Anasthasia.

She captioned her video:

"The joy of ordering from Nigerian vendors. This was supposed to be my birthday dress. Trust I sent my correct measurements to the seller. I have 4 other people who saw so many things wrong with this dress but the tailor couldn't take any accountability and kept blaming me. Even after shipping my dress to the wrong country first."

Check out the video of the blue and gold dress below:

Netizens react to the gotten dress

Some TikTok users have reacted to the dress she got from her stylist. See some of their comments below:

@Mmeso:

"You sef why you no use blue."

@Elle_N:

"If you iron it and walk fast people no go notice."

@omoni:

"Walk fast and no one will notice."

@Thelma:

"This one na parachute."

@Hajia Wan:

"But it’s same o. Iron it, close the back and do your makeup. It’s nice, you just haven’t put effort in it yet."

@TIFE:

"Raise your hand and shout resurrection power i want to check something."

@Anasthasia Apongpoh:

"You guys keep in mind I got this from the original seller. So it’s not like I found a design and went to a different tailor."

@MaasoGlow:

"Have you tried using white curtains in the background."

@Cynthia Akina:

"Why did you change the color?"

@lynn:

"Sorry for the laugh."

@Cecilia Atsina:

"She should close the zip. It will fit."

@wendy Smith:

"Is the same dress but different body shape. Next time always go for your shape."

@winner2222:

"Why do y'all like testing the god of tailoring with designs that are out of this world?"

