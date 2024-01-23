A lady has expressed disappointment over the dress her fashion designer made for her because it didn't fit her

She made an order for a particular dress with a flowery design but what she got was totally different and looked less classy

After she posted the video online, her friends made funny remarks about the outfit, and asked her to wear it like that

A lady with the TikTok handle @justinaidehen has gotten netizens laughing after she posted a video of a dress she ordered versus what she got.

Lady shares outfit she ordered versus what she got. Image credit: @justinaidehen/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She ordered for a yellow trouser and a brown flowery dress with tiny hands and a jacket that looked perfect on the lady wearing it. After the fashion designer made a replica of the dress with a white material, hers was not the same as the one that was ordered.

The delivered flowery design seemed too many and scattered around the dress. Adjustments were made on it but it still did not turn out well. After the lady posted the dress she got online, several netizens made funny statements about the dress. Some of her friends encouraged her to wear it like that.

See a video of both outfits below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to both dresses

Several people have made comments on the ordered dress versus what was gotten. See some of them below:

@VitaminTee:

"My mama say na oganza wey dem starch dem take see your own."

@Treasury:

"Why you self go choose white?"

@Ifeco_zy:

"This one na lab coat but no fear, you go dey rent am out, make money."

@Mhznicky

"Use black trouser wear am e go fine."

@CeoOmosHair:

"I nor sure oo."

@Lorreta

"The ruffles is too much."

@itzbeauty72:

"Angel on earth."

@Beautyhighness:

"I don tell you before it is fine. Wear it."

@Esther:

"Please comot the jacket fess."

@RukayatAdedokunOlu

"Person use brown, you go use white, white angel."

@syconsmart:

"You go walk fast people no go quick notice am ehn sorry."

@deborahgatu

"Buh it’s not that bad o just wear black trousers it will be fine."

@Impress:

"Na the same thing joor, you no suppose choose white."

@AnnabelOwuzo:

"You should have used off white instead of pure white."

Fashion designer replicates black dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fashion designer had proven that she was good at her job and could deliver on orders that she was given.

She replicated a style and did it perfectly, to the admiration of social media users who commended her work.

The black dress she made with a creative pattern was glamorous, and her client looked fabulous in it.

Source: Legit.ng