A Port Harcourt-based woman has caused an uproar on social media over her claim regarding her palm oil business

In a trending video online, the lady stated that she makes N4 million every month from the business

While some concerned folks cautioned her about her claims, others hailed her and sought to know how

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase her booming palm oil business.

The Port Harcourt-based palm oil seller shared a video showing the various things she does in the course of her business.

She said she makes N4 million every month. Photo Credit: @bibireuben

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, @bibireuben wrote that she makes N4 million monthly but kept mum on how she does it.

@bibireuben's video blew up on TikTok, stirring mixed reactions from netizens. Some feared her disclosure put her in harm's way.

Others wanted to know how she did it.

Watch the video below:

People react to @bibireuben's video

Fxik said:

"Am in for the business.from Enugu like know more.especially who to sell to."

iamleviMcCarthy said:

"Make una sha know bad people Dey disguise as customer think of your safety."

zeleluxury hair said:

"Abeg how I wan take enter this business as the one when I dey do no get head so."

Thilda said:

"My mom does this as side hustle and that woman get money oooo."

Ayinla Olugbenga said:

"Keep whatever you are making to yourself. Be security conscious. just an advice."

Alvira Anthony said:

"Show me way ooooooh."

Big Bryan said:

"I have oil ooo infact I process where to sell or get buyers I never get."

dia_mond said:

"Tell me why I shouldn’t be proud of you my friend ❤️❤️. More wins nwanem."

Dirty environment where palm oil is processed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown the dirty environment where palm oil is processed.

She was seen in a muddy well with palm oil floating on top. She stirred what looked like dirty water with her bucket. She later dropped the bucket and continued stirring with her hand. The environment and how muddy the well looked unsettled some people who watched the video.

Some noted that they did not know palm oil goes through such a process. Other social media users clarified that such a production process was peculiar to a particular part of Nigeria and that it was not a general thing.

Source: Legit.ng