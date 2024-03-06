A little girl and her mother got netizens amused after a video of her 1st birthday photoshoot trended online

In a video, she was seen in an excited mood as she adorned an aso-oke outfit with coral beads as they prepared to go to the photo studio

After some minutes in the studio, she started crying and her mother had to breastfeed her and she slept when it was time to take her pictures

A little and her mother @nellys_concept decided to do a photoshoot to mark her 1st birthday and it got netizens laughing. She rocked an aso-oke blouse and a wrapper, which she combined with coral beads on her neck and ankles.

Little girl adorns aso-oke attire for a birthday photoshoot and sleeps off. Image credit: @nellyys_concept/TikTok

A video shared by her mother showed the little girl in an excited mood as they planned to go to the photo studio. When the little girl and her parents got there, she showed excitement but started crying after some minutes.

Her mother breastfed her and slept off in her arms. While she tried to place her daughter on the chair so that she could take her pictures, the girl continued with her sleep. At this point, her mother felt there was no point continuing the photoshoot and they went home.

Check out the video of the little girl and her parents at the photo studio below:

Reactions trail the little girl's photo session

Many social media users have reacted to the photo session of the little girl as she slept off. Check out some of their comments below:

@Adams-britney:

"Did you ask for her permission before taking her there?"

@mz moj:

"I’m about to do mine next month Omo I’m scared."

@saratu:

"I can relate. my baby's one year photo shoot, we went with travelling bag, one picture we no see."

@Alfred:

"No vex."

@sharmarke 902:

"See as she scatter body for chair. You think say na small energy she use dance and crawl about?"

@Blessing Peter:

"No be you go tell her wetin to do."

@nellyzuky:

"My baby dey this table."

@Geomonso:

"Those babies ehn, next time pls take permission from her."

@Wuraklassic:

"We will go back again o. I no go gree o."

@Giddy:

"You don stress her, why she no go sleep?"

@Everything by motun:

"Please don’t judge her .. anybody can sleep."

@gloriachinwe7:

"Leave madam alone ooo."

@Shade:

"You didn’t ask for her permission before taking her there na."

@Big Sean:

"Children don’t like taking photos, it’s in the spirit."

