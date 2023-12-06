A Nigerian mother has caused a stir on social media after spending a whopping sum of N404k on her baby's outfit and photoshoot

The extravagant expenses included designer clothing, accessories, and professional photography

The huge expense has sparked discussions about luxury parenting and societal expectations

In a TikTok video that has garnered attention, a Nigerian mother proudly shared the details of her extravagant expenses on her son's photoshoot.

The mother identified as @big__somz listed the prices of each item, showcasing the luxurious nature of the outfits and accessories chosen for the shoot.

Mum shares photos from son's expensive photoshoot Photo credit: @big_somz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman spends N404k on baby’s outfit and photoshoot

From a tailored suit to designer shoes, brooches, polo shirts, cargo pants, wrist watches, and chains, the mother spared no expense in creating a stylish ensemble for her little one.

The mother's post revealed the staggering costs associated with each item, highlighting the high-end brands and quality materials used.

Expensive shoes, including a pair worth N125k and sneakers priced at N50k, added to the overall total.

The inclusion of an agbada, a traditional Nigerian outfit, further reflected the mother's desire for a diverse and fashionable photoshoot.

The photography itself accounted for N80k, bringing the total to an eye-popping 404k.

Social media abuzz over huge amount spent on little boy's photoshoot

As news of the mother's lavish spending spread across social media platforms, it ignited conversations about luxury parenting and societal expectations.

Some praised her for ensuring her child's photoshoot was a memorable and stylish affair, while others questioned the necessity and practicality of such extravagant expenses.

@ADEOLA CAE said:

“125k shoes?”

@Christabel Bella said:

“I bought shoes close to 65k, two months after they were no longer he's size old, I wan crase.”

@CESOELC reacted:

“It's cheap he deserves more.”

@adejoroadesewa said:

“The shoe I bought 5k.”

@Mirian_Micheal reacted:

“No be this baby I first tell God say I wan born. Na woman De do woman.”

@mammyjay said:

“He's very cute, pls what is the name of the cream you are using for him.”

@Lawrenta Oshioke Dokpesi said:

“Pls where did u get d cardigan and d short from?”

@Nailsbyflourish reacted:

“While some people buy only shirt for their baby 1 million.”

@Laura said:

“To be frank that shoe no worth N125k thou am not doubting u oo.”

@Jas__min said:

“I like that 50k shoes where can I get it please, your son is sooo cute fall.”

@Adorablecuts reacted:

“Shoes 125k.”

Watch the video below:

Lady rocks full hair in viral photoshoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady with the Twitter name Chocodamixx has got much attention after flaunting a big fluffy hair many took for her natural hair.

A check on the lady's Instagram page shows that she is so much in love with showing off her hair every chance she gets. The lady who is also a model has a deep love for the kind of styles that always draw attention to her profile

Sharing two photos of the full hair on Twitter, the lady wrote: "The sun was hitten." As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered massive reactions with over 82,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng