A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video of her little son sleeping during a photoshoot session

The woman said she already paid for the photo shoot only for the little boy to fall asleep when it was time

Netizens have penned down hilarious comments regarding the video with many relating to it

A trending video of a baby sleeping at a studio has caused a buzz on social media.

The hilarious clip which has gone viral on TikTok was shared by the baby's mum identified as @sasha_mac_reality on the platform.

Mum wakes baby who slept off during photoshoot session Photo credit: @sashamac_reality/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian mother paid for a photo shoot session for her baby, but the child fell asleep just when it was time to snap.

A funny video shows the baby sleeping soundly while his mother tried to rouse him all to no avail.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her caption, she wrote to the photographer:

"Oga e be like say you go snap am like that ooh.”

Netizens react as baby falls asleep during photoshoot

The video has received a lot of attention from TikTok users who commented on the baby's cuteness as they advised his parents to let him sleep.

Many of the comments were positive with users expressing their love for the baby and his adorable sleeping face.

@Chinaza Jewel said:

“Pls leave my baby to sleep, he has played and the studio money was not in vain,we love it like that.”

@Mercy Imuentinyan reacted:

“Sister please leave this boy alone. don't shake his head like that or I will send his girlfriend to come and deal with you.”

@Hope commented:

“Ivan na boss baby and he has made his decision so wait till he is ready.”

@moseskhalifa said:

“Omo see pikin God, i love you my gee but mama let am sleep abeg only this one pass photoshoot.”

@emperomelvin said:

“Allow this sweet boy sleep abeg.”

@Last born said:

“Cute baby.”

Watch the video below:

Baby sleeps in awkward position after mum puts him in jumper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are reacting to the video of a baby who slept off in an akward position. The child's mother put him in a jumper and she said she was away from the room and expected him to be playing.

She was however surprised when she returned and met the baby sleeping very deeply inside his jumper where he was kept. He dozed off and was completely not away that his mother had returned. His sleeping position surprised his mother when she returned. The mother said the baby refused to play in his jumper but instead opted to doze off in it.

She said the child is too fake. The video has generated a lot of laughter in the comment section. TikTok users are talking about the baby with some comparing him to their own children. The video was posted by @777luvaa.

Source: Legit.ng