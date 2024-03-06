A little girl looked lovely as she adorned a black stylish dress with a bow tie for her second birthday

She packed her hair backward and rocked white shoes which complemented her outfit as she prepared for her photoshoot

When it was time for her to snap her pictures, she started crying and her mother had to sing and dance for her to stop

A little girl Camille adorned a black dress with a fluffy design which had a stylish bow tie on her neck area. She combined the outfit with a silver shoe that covered her toes and made her look like a diva.

Little girls wears lovely black dress for her 2nd birthday. Image credit: @bucklesmemoirs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her hair was styled backward, it complemented her attire, and she showed readiness for her photoshoot session.

As her photographer was about to take her pictures, she started crying and it made her mum to intervene. Her mother sang, danced, and hailed her till she stopped crying and started dancing. She looked glamorous in her pictures for her second birthday.

Check out the video of the birthday girl in her classy outfit below:

Reactions trail little girl's photoshoot session

Several netizens have reacted to the video of the girl's outfit and her actions during her photoshoot session. Check out some of the comments below:

@bunny_delights:

"After my baby’s 1 year photoshoot, I got home and started throwing up. That’s how stressed I was."

@ennys_touch12:

"Hmmmm kids photoshoot is the hardest. They go frustrate life comot person body."

@elbeesworld:

"She eventually understood the assignment."

@fabulouschristal:

"Wetin my I see on Thursday because of photoshoot, my mouth no fit talk am."

@sandypreneur:

"Her dress is beautiful."

@mary_hurpsey:

"Me I sha know say I no dey do photoshoot again. Ko possible."

@_official_ogee:

"Kids photoshoot can be so stressful and tiring."

@hrhqueengrace:

"Lovely dress but music is powerful."

@houseofzeeva:

"She finally caught the vibe."

@neetas_events:

"She's a stepper oh."

@lacrisptravels:

"My Camille is a vibe on a Normal day, she doesn’t @shieldbrooke and @bucklesmemoirs have stressed my baby."

