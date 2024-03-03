"She's Just 8 Months Old": Baby's Reaction after Rocking New Dress Leaves Everyone In Awe
- A beautiful mother has shared her little daughter's reaction after giving her a lovely new flowered dress
- The appreciative child who's only eight months old touched and stared at the dress with full concentration before dancing happily
- Social media users reacted to the video on TikTok with many wondering how an eight-month-old child got so wise
A mother captured her little daughter's display of excitement after rocking a new dress.
A video shared by @motlatsoinnocenti on TikTok showed the little girl looking at the dress and dancing happily.
Mum says baby is 8 months old
The surprised mother revealed that her little girl was just eight months old and she never believed that she would understand that it was a new dress.
In the clip, the appreciative child stared at the dress, touched it and began to dance sweetly as her mother filmed her.
The video was captioned:
"I bought my 8 months old a new dress and this was her reaction. I guess she can recognise that it's new."
Reactions as baby dances over new dress
Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.
@edithmothapo418 said:
"That time baby daddy's get angry when you tell them that a baby needs Christmas clothes, they think you just need cash. Woooow this is cuteness on another level."
@rqndlovukazi said:
"Also the colour is stimulating, I had a strange white baby cry for me in the shops, the mother said she is drawn to white clothes with polka dots."
@yolandalesegomosw reacted:
"I remember my grandmother telling me how I used to cry for my floral dress on a washing line. Nchoo she's cute."
@mohumi1 said:
"She is fascinated by the colours. Someone is starting to recognise different colours and I think she has seen her favourite."
@baby_lerato11 added:
"Yes they do recognise. Mine always do this when wearing a new dress."
In another show of appreciation, a little boy at an orphanage knelt to thank people who gave him food.
Watch the video below:
Appreciative girl hugs dad over new dress
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl received massive accolades from netizens following her genuine reaction to a gift. The little girl was with her father in the living room when he brought out a new dress and presented it to her.
On sighting the dress, she screamed with joy and hugged her father in such a sweet manner. Her father went ahead to ask if she liked the dress and she responded in affirmation while admiring the dress.
Source: Legit.ng