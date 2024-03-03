A beautiful mother has shared her little daughter's reaction after giving her a lovely new flowered dress

The appreciative child who's only eight months old touched and stared at the dress with full concentration before dancing happily

Social media users reacted to the video on TikTok with many wondering how an eight-month-old child got so wise

A mother captured her little daughter's display of excitement after rocking a new dress.

A video shared by @motlatsoinnocenti on TikTok showed the little girl looking at the dress and dancing happily.

Baby rejoices over new dress Photo credit: @motlatsoinnocenti/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says baby is 8 months old

The surprised mother revealed that her little girl was just eight months old and she never believed that she would understand that it was a new dress.

In the clip, the appreciative child stared at the dress, touched it and began to dance sweetly as her mother filmed her.

The video was captioned:

"I bought my 8 months old a new dress and this was her reaction. I guess she can recognise that it's new."

Reactions as baby dances over new dress

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@edithmothapo418 said:

"That time baby daddy's get angry when you tell them that a baby needs Christmas clothes, they think you just need cash. Woooow this is cuteness on another level."

@rqndlovukazi said:

"Also the colour is stimulating, I had a strange white baby cry for me in the shops, the mother said she is drawn to white clothes with polka dots."

@yolandalesegomosw reacted:

"I remember my grandmother telling me how I used to cry for my floral dress on a washing line. Nchoo she's cute."

@mohumi1 said:

"She is fascinated by the colours. Someone is starting to recognise different colours and I think she has seen her favourite."

@baby_lerato11 added:

"Yes they do recognise. Mine always do this when wearing a new dress."

