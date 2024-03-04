The video of Queen Atang going to see her father-in-law-to-be has been sighted on social media

In the clip, the man who was wearing an Agbada gave her a warm welcome and hug while holding her hand

They both walked hand in hand to their house while they were chatting happily as they were going

Reality show star, Queen Atang, has been going around to see her fiancé's family and they have all received her well.

The mother of one first went to see her mother-in-law-to-be and she kissed her and hugged her when they met.

In a new video that was seen on social media, the Calabar lady was coming down from the car and her fiancé's father assisted her to drop off the jeep.

Queen and fiancé's dad hugged

In the recording, Atang and the man hugged each other and they held hands as they were going into the house.

As the two of them were walking, they were chatting and her fiancé's father was seen smiling while talking.

Recall that Queen Atang had broken the net after sharing pictures from her engagement to her lover of many years.

Her baby's daddy also shared pictures of his child to prove she was the father of the reality star's child.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip of Queen Mercy and her father-in-law to be. Here are some of the comments below:

@emafunky:

"Am so happy."

@wendypeterschere:

"Give us, we will take it….The sisterhood is really proud of you."

@southside____goddess:

"Once Mama accept you, nothing any other family member fit do again, afia ekpo adi fiop ette princess...press their necks dear Queen, they lost a diamond while collecting grass abi how dem dey even talk am sef ?..wo anyhow."

@beautybyrmd:

"Them Lamba family no go like this one o."

@prettygifttyy:

"My dear sisters in the lord pls go to where u are loved!!"

@savage_9teen:

"Chest pain went straight to Lamba and his mum, please check in them."

@callme__aya:

"To all the ladies, pls stay glued to whatever makes you happy."

@vendorshome:

"It’s how it’s the man posting for me. God is just fighting for this girl. I pray she’s always this happy."

@anosike_emmanuel_c:

"She's a good girl n will make a good wife. GOD bless her husband's family for accepting her with so much love."

@onome_jess:

"this kind gown be d real gown if u wan see ur in-law."

