A young Nigerian man has shared a video of a female staff at a restaurant whom he claims to be attracted to

In a video shared via the TikTok app, he stared at the lady as she prepared his meal before serving him at the counter

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video with many recounting how they once fell in love unexpectedly

A Nigerian man has gushed over a female staff of a restaurant whose beauty left him mesmerized.

In a video shared via his official TikTok account @olayemijr24, he filmed the pretty staff attending to him at a restaurant.

Man admires female staff at restaurant Photo credit: @olayemijr24/TikTok.

Man falls in love with restaurant staff

According to Olayemi, the lady attracted him so much that he always visited the restaurant just to catch a glimpse of her again.

When she noticed that she was being filmed, the beautiful staff stared at him and released a sweet smile.

Ola captioned the video:

“I always go there because of her. It is the smile for me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man falls for restaurant staff

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip on TikTok.

@THEREAL said:

“Ha my own crush … her name sef na opeyemi na cos her me sef dei go there.”

@Nullllllllll reacted :

“No be the una Dey talk say she Dey always adds money to una food prices.”

@AlapobetterNonii commented:

“At first she look like old sister. but when she later smile honestly she fine.”

@mutiyatadunola added:

“I know her she is cool I love her too ….she address people well when she attend to them.”

@Issabelle said:

“I can’t hide it anymore na my sister from another mother.”

@ added:

“Restaurant wey dem just open recently, you don quickly get girl for therealong Delight city?”

