Former BBNaija reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang got netizens blushing after a video of herself and her fiance's mum trended

She seemed to have visited the woman as she was happy to see her, they hugged each other and shared a kiss

Some people were wowed by the chemistry between the both of them, while others were not comfortable with their kiss

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Queen Mercy Atang has met the mother of her fiance David Oyekanmi. This was amid her drama with her ex-boyfriend and skit maker Lord Lamba.

In a video shared on David's Instagram stories (iam_kingdavid), Queen and the woman happily hugged themselves and they also shared a kiss which got many talking.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lord Lamba had revealed that he was the father of Queen's one-year-old daughter after she announced her engagement to her partner recently.

This has caused a buzz online as many criticised the skit maker for his action, considering that he never acknowledged his child all these while.

See the video of David Oyekanmi's mum and Queen sharing a hug and a kiss below:

Netizens react

@maureen.ada:

"If your mother in-law loves you eh., you are blessed."

@mimi__virgo_:

"Love it for her."

@soft_commy:

"This is sweet o. Lamba mom has to see this respectfully."

@symply_peaches:

"You will know when a man is loved at home. Such men exudes love naturally. Love this for her."

@ararechemist:

"Some men are mad because she still got a man after having a baby for another. According to men she is used and should not get a man. Crazy beings."

@teiyimalenare:

"Lamba go wan dyeeee. Another petition loading Ekwesu."

@sl_ong17:

"Kissing her on the lips is so cute. I’m so happy for her."

@elo__ghosa:

"Why is nobody talking about the kiss?"

@doyin_romaro:

"Please don’t kiss me on my lips if you’re not my man."

@asariduke_:

"The kiss shock me sha."

