Gospel singers Yinka Okeleye and Sunmisola Agbebi finally got married over the weekend, and it was an exciting moment to behold

One of the clips shared online showed the moment the wedding ceremony turned into a church revival

Singer Moses Bliss who was a part of the groomsmen, also shared a clip of them praying with the groom

'My Daddy, My Daddy' gospel singer Sunmisola Agbebi and her colleague Yinka Okeleye finally tied the knot over the weekend in a colourful and joyous ceremony.

Sumnisola and Yinka stunned many of their followers some weeks back after they got engaged and shared the beautiful moment online.

Sunmisola Agbebi shares cute wedding pictures with Yinka Okeleye. Credit: @sunmisola_agbebi @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

A clip from the wedding, which took place on Saturday, June 3, showed the moment singer Moses Bliss and other groomsmen were seen praying for the groom.

Watch the video below:

Moses also shared the adorable moment Yinka and Sunmisola exchanged rings.

Other videos from the event showing the moment the wedding ceremony turned into a revival service left many talking.

Watch the videos below:

Sunmisola shared wedding pictures.

Netizens react to video from Sunmisola and Yinka's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many congratulated the couple. See the comments below:

iamkaluella:

"Dear unmarried people, Marry a person who truly fears God. I am not talking about a religious person. When you do, you save yourself a lot of stress. I can assure you."

creamy.dency:

"My daddy my daddy your baby is married….And she will stay happily married for the rest of her life ."

smartorganicshop:

"And their Muslim guests will just sit and watch???"

joanodenu:

"Totally love it, Christ the foundation of your home and loving each other will definitely make the marriage a blissful one Congrats to them."

misshembe:

"I pity who marries an unbeliever in this cold world sha. With all the cruise that we catch, we are nothing without Jesus, that man is phenomenal! Get a partner hooked on him and you will see that truly, a three fold cord is not easily broken."

fav_oyogyal:

"I don’t know why anybody will not be cool with what I CHOOSE to do AT MY WEDDDDDDDDIIIINNNNG! It’s HER WEDDING!."

herr_majesty_:

"Everything about this weeding gave me goose bumps."

ogun_oma:

"Omo wedding turn healing and miracle service. Love it."

