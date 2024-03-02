Moese Bliss' wife, Marie Wiseborn, melted the hearts of fans and netizens with the stunning scenes of her walking down the aisle

The sensational clip saw the moment when the kingdom bride was guided by her father, who was dressed in ravishing native Ghanaian attire

Marie was adorned in her immaculate white wedding gown with a veil that covered her face as she held a pristine flower bouquet

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss and his bride, Marie Wiseborn, are currently in the final stages of their marital rites.

The couple, who have been shutting down social media since the news of their engagement, are celebrating their white wedding in Ghana.

A new video sighted by Legit.ng saw the moment Maire walked down the aisle with her father as the church ceremony commenced.

The kingdom bride looked glorious in her immaculate white dress and a veil covering her face as she held her pristine bouquet under the threadbare covering.

Her father, who took her by the arm to guide her through to meet her husband at the altar, was adorned in native Ghanaian attire.

The beauty that filled the Moses' eyes as he saw his wife walking down the aisle was obvious.

Reactions trial Moses Bliss' wife video

Moses Bliss’ wife's mum, grandma pray for her in Ghanaian dialect

Thee wife of Nigerian gospel artist melted the hearts of netizens with scenes from her white wedding preparation.

A clip that left many in their emotions was when the bride’s mum and grandmother prayed for her in their Ghanaian dialect.

Another video captured when Marie and her bridesmaids worshipped God and called on his presence to officiate the event.

