Popular Nigerian music producer Solomon Oyeniyi, aka K-Solo, has disclosed why he doesn't feel pressured to live above his means, and how his background built him this way.

The beatmaker is notable for producing songs for Timaya, Sunny Neji, Paul Play Dairo, Banky W, Klever Jay, and the late gospel singer Kefee, among others. In an interview with Legit.ng, he said that he prefers to channel his effort into advocacy and producing beats.

Entertainers should embrace investment- K-Solo advises

The music producer gave his opinion on celebs living lavish lifestyles without thinking of their old age.

"It is not all entertainers that live lavishly and I believe it depends on the individual. There are a lot of things to invest in now, including health insurance. This is one of the things entertainers should look into so that they don't need to depend on others. Aside from acquiring luxuries, companies must be set up, so that they can fall back on them when music is no longer floating."

He also spoke on the trend of men rocking skirts, admitting that he can't be caught wearing the fashion item.

"It is their decision. Some people flow with the trend, regardless of how society frowns at it. Personally, no matter the case, I will never rock a skirt and I am not a fan of it."

What does K-Solo spend big on?

Though some of his colleagues are big on spending money on several items, the beatmaker said his most expensive fashion item are his wristwatches.

"It is not all celebs that spend on luxury. I know a lot of celebs that don't wear big chains or something similar but they have a lot of investments. I am not a luxurious person but one item I can spend money on is my wristwatch. My Rolex wristwatches are very expensive. If there is need for urgent money, which I don't pray for, my Rolex watches can bring some quick millions."

Speaking on celebs who are pressured to live above their means, K-Solo, who once slammed the late Mohbad for joining Marlian Records, said:

"Some of us have been trained to be very cultured and I have not been pressured to live above my means. Even though I drive expensive cars, you will never see me put them on my social media pages. What I want to be known for is my advocacy and music."

