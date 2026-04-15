Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has mourned the death of Hajia Hauwa (Maijeddah) Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the mother of Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, his chief of staff

The governor announced the demise of Hajia Hauwa in a statement on his social media page on Tuesday, April 15

Governor Dikko expressed grief over the demise of his aide's mother, adding that the death of Hajia Hauwa was a painful loss

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina has announced the demise of Hajia Hauwa (Maijeddah) Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the mother of Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the chief of staff to the governor.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 15, the governor said, "Her death is a painful loss not only to her immediate family, but to all of us who knew her as a woman of humility, dignity, and exemplary character."

Katsina governor mourns the demise of Chief of Staff mother Photo Credit: @dikko_radda

Source: Twitter

He stated that the late Hajia was well respected "for her kindness, strong values, and warm relationships with people." She mourned the death of Nasir's mother, adding that the demise had created a "deep vacuum."

Governor Radda then sent his condolences to the Chief of staff the family. friends, relatives and associates and pray that Allah will forgive her shortcomings, "expand her grave, grant her eternal rest, and admit her into Aljannatul Firdaus. I also pray that He grants the family the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss."

Nigerians react as Radda mourns aide's mother

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the governor's post and sympathised with him and the people of the state. Below are some of their comments:

Ameen A D prayed for forgiveness for the deceased:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her Jannatul Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this great loss. Ameen."

Aminu Danmusa sent his condolences to the family of the governor's aide:

"Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiuun. May Allah SWT forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences."

Nigerians react as Governor Dikko Radda mourns chief of staff's mother's death Photo Credit: @dikko_radda

Source: Facebook

Muhammad Arabo sent a major message to the family and prayed for the deceased:

"May Allah SWT forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah. May the Family have the strength during this irreparable loss, Amin thumma Amin."

Abubakar Umar Safana made a demand of the governor:

"Allah ya jikanta da rahma. Your Excellency, under your leadership as the Executive Governor of Katsina State, the people of Makurda in Rimi Local Government of Katsina State are suffering from water shortage to the extent that even the water to bathe the deceased isn't available."

Dansharif prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased and grant her eternal rest:

"May Allah SWT forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatil Firdaus. Ameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum."

Read the full statement on X here:

Wike moves to tears as senator dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, was moved to tears while speaking at the funeral of Senator Barinada Barry Mpigi in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Wike, who was a two-term governor of Rivers, recalled how the late senator would visit him at his Abuja residence and pledge loyalty to him.

Mpigi died at the age of 64 on Thursday, February 19, and the minister's tribute generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng