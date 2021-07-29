A friend of late gospel singer, Kefee, recently left social media buzzing following a post he made in her honour

Identified as Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro, he made a post on Facebook, admitting to having forgotten about her and not paying a visit to her graveside nor her family's home

Rex shared photos from her resting place which had since been surrounded by bushes, urging fans of the singer never to forget her

It has been seven years since Kefee Obareki Don Momoh, also referred to by her music name Kefee, passed away and a friend has made a post remembering the talented gospel singer.

Facebook user and a dear friend of the late singer, Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro, shared photos from his recent visit to Kefee's graveside.

Kefee's friend shared an emotional post. Photo credit: Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro, @sisi_yemmie (Instagram)

Source: Facebook

I have failed Kefee, friend writes

Rex went on to berate himself for forgetting about the singer as he admitted to neither visiting her nor her family following her tragic passing.

In the write-up, he revealed his intentions to visit her family and seek permission to clear Kaffi's graveside.

Read his full post below:

"To make it worse I have not gone to her graveside to lay a wreath since we buried her over seven years ago. I abandoned even her final resting place which sadly is now bushy and does need urgent clearing and respectability. As a friend I hold that I am guilty, I failed. I do not judge others I only judge myself as an elder brother she looked up to. I have asked her for forgiveness and I sincerely hope I will be forgiven even as I try to make a change. In a few days from now, I will visit her family and also seek their permission to clear and clean the place and make it a more respectable resting place.

Yes, Kefee died 12th of June 2014 and was buried 11th of July 2014 to some it is a long time now to others it is just yesterday, no matter what your view on this is, I don't think it is right for me/us to neglect and forget Kefee, NO!NEVER! Her songs still bless us and her impact remains a livewire. For all of us who loved or claim to love Kefee, I think we can do much better in honouring her one way or the other, we can change this sad commentary and narrative. We can begin by cleaning her final resting place and reaching out to her parents and siblings. Even in death. Kefee must never be forgotten. She will forever be the Branama Queen. Sadly I am guilty!"

See post below:

Kefee's death in 2014

The Sapele born singer passed on in the early hours of June 12, 2014, in an undisclosed Los Angeles Hospital in the US where she was rushed to for treatment.

Kefee's Publicist manager, Adeline in an official statement confirmed the singer's death.

This came after it was reported on June 11, that she had allegedly woken up from her Coma. On June 4, her husband, Teddy Don Momoh confirmed the report that she was in a coma after he took to Twitter to ask Nigerians to pray for her.

A close family source had revealed she was diagnosed with having pre-eclampsia – pregnancy-induced high blood pressure.

Source: Legit.ng