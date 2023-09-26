The tragic death case of young singer Mohbad still holds sway across many conversations online as Nigerian music producer K-Solo joins

K-Solo was recently on a show speaking about Mohbad and Marlian Music, noting that there was no way he didn't notice things about the label before joining

The veteran producer then went on to note that it was the singer's greed or determination to be successful that made him ignore the red flags

Nigerian music producer and singer Solomon Oyeniyi, also known as K-Solo, recently stirred emotions online with comments he shared about young singer Mohbad, who passed away weeks ago.

K-Solo was on a podcast where he spoke about the tragic demise of the young singer and why he blames him a bit for it.

Veteran music producer K-Solo talks about Mohbad and Marlian Music. Photo credit: @obaksolo/@iammohbad

The music producer noted that there was no way Mohbad didn't see things that scared him before joining the label. But he joined the record label because he wanted to achieve specific goals.

One way in no way out

The producer also revealed during the interview that Mohbad's desire/dedication to be successful was one of the reasons he thought he could weather the storm and decided to join the label.

K-Solo then noted that the singer ignored all the red flags and felt he could use the label for a while and leave.

Read an excerpt of K-Solo's comment below:

"Mohbad can't say he didn't see signs of things that scared him. He must have noticed, haa them they carry substance here o. But make I do am for like two days, I go move on. But the thing is once you don put leg inside, you're not leaving anywhere."

Watch the full interview below:

Nigerians respond to K-Solo's interview

See how netizens reacted to K-Solo's comments below:

@blackyolkgram:

"All of una don get opportunity to become adviser sorry nobody sabi play life game pass na just Grace and mercy of God they carry us through."

@adewumi7364:

"U are not right for that statement bro."

@mr_jmax:

"You’ll always know the solution when it’s not your own problem."

@officialdjdecencydspin:

"K solo or weting just keep your dirty mouth shut."

@bigjoejj0:

"That was the road to his success,no one Would declined Malians at stage."

@kirahsglow_empire:

"I guess this man as beef with marlians."

@gistandmemesblog:

"And that's why he said he want to quit with Marlians gang. But they quit his life instead."

@mr_sacys:

"This is not a topic it's just a sentiment."

@erepa_147:

"He didn’t see anything scary it’s just a real life shiit .. then big bro showing him them his big bro and he took drogs with them that’s all happened."

@the_real_sizo:

"Make una rest abeg I bet he didn’t knw until he joined."

