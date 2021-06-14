Over the years, women have been known for breaking gender norms when it comes to fashion and style. From rocking pantsuits to brogues and the likes, the list is endless.

Interestingly, there are some parts of the world where skirts are not considered as only feminine clothing.

In the Scottish Highlands, skirts which are known as kilts are regarded as the traditional dress of Gaelic men and boys.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

American star, Diddy, wore a kilt to one of his music shows. Photo credit: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Kilts which are a type of knee-length non-bifurcated short dress with pleats at the back may have started off as traditional wear but it has since been adapted into casual mainstream fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Although a thingy of controversy in certain parts of the world, the trend is accepted in the west more than it is in other parts of the world.

However, it is quite unpopular in African societies. A few years ago, Don Jazzy and actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo visited Scotland for an event and both men caused a buzz on social media when they each shared photos of themselves rocking the traditional plaid skirts.

The stars shared photos each rocking a skirt. Photo credit: RMD, Don Jazzy

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, men have the liberty to wear gowns popularly known as Jalabias. However, when it comes to skirts, it is a totally different feeling.

Wondering how Nigerian men feel about skirts as a menswear fashion item?

Well, Legit.ng recently asked readers (both on Facebook and Insta) to share their thoughts on men in kilts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out some responses below:

Michael Ifeanyi:

"Before nko. Cloth na cloth"

Semilore Oguntifa:

"Sure... Se ladies no dey wear trouses ni."

naijamungopark who currently resides in the UK had this to say:

"Yes. Maybe cos I live here now. Would be a way to embrace their culture."

Rotimi who also lives in the UK said:

"Not in a thousand years."

Kolade had this to say:

"No. I like my legs fully covered."

Abisola has no problems rocking the look:

"Sure, If it's for a themed event."

Surreal_gram:

"That weird Scottish skirt? If that's it then I find it funny."

Ajegi:

"Don't think I'd feel comfortable in it."

OD had this to say:

"Why not? It's fashion and if properly worn, it will work well."

Josemaria had no qualms:

"I definitely would. I just imagined the aeration."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Asoebi slayers

Every Saturday in Nigeria, numerous wedding parties are thrown across the country and as always, guests turn up in their best outfits to support the couple, while managing to show off their looks.

However, while there are people who leave heads turning with their creative and stylish looks, there are those who get tongues wagging - but for the wrong reasons.

More often than not, there are reports of wedding guests turning up for weddings, dressed in revealing outfits leaving very little to the imagination. Speaking with Legit.ng on this topic is a top Abuja fashion stylist, Opeyemi Mimi Ogunbowale.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng