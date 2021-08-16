Popular Nigerian music producer, K-Solo recently took to social media to share his two cents on relationships

According to the celebrity, the bible preaches that finding a wife is a good thing but he added that marriage is not for everyone

K-Solo advised his fans to make some money, work on themselves before actually considering being in a relationship

Popular Nigerian music producer, K-Solo, has joined the never ending conversation on social media about being in relationships.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the music maker spoke on how Nigerian men did not like to listen when it comes to relationship matters.

The producer went ahead to mention how the bible preaches that a man who has found a wife has found a good thing and obtained favour from the Lord.

Further in the note, K-Solo said that marriage is not meant for everyone especially in these current times and people should not let others pressure them into it.

The producer then concluded his post with an advice. He said that men should work for their money and take care of themselves first before considering any relationship.

Nigerians react to K-Solo’s relationship advice

It wasn’t long before the music producer’s post made the rounds on social media and fans shared their different reactions to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Dami_ann:

"Very true. Great advice but some people have coconut head ."

Godric.1:

"You are slightly right but marriage is very necessary."

Abujathrifts.ng:

"Great advice but it all narrows down to the fact that people marry for reasons that can’t stand the test of time. Some marry because their friends are marrying without considering if they’d be able to live with their partners for the rest of their lives .."

Pretty.juddy:

"Don't mind those ones that said if you're poor, marry like that... The lady will unlock your poverty. As what nau, you wan kill person pikin with poverty?"

Interesting.

