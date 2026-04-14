Bi-Courtney Aviation Services increased car park tariffs at MMA2 in Lagos

The company said the hike is to address congestion and discourage long-term parking

Long-stay vehicles have reduced parking availability for passengers

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) in Lagos, has explained the recent increase in tariffs at its multi-storey car park.

The company said the adjustment was introduced to address congestion, discourage long-term parking, and improve access for airport users.

New rates include N3,500 for saloon cars’ first hour and N4,000 for SUVs. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Olympia De Maismont.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued on Monday in Lagos by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, the decision was driven by operational concerns rather than revenue motives, Vanguard reported.

Operator cites congestion, operational pressure

Yinka-Olawuyi said the MMA2 facility has maintained strong safety and security standards through monitoring systems, access control, and proactive management.

However, she noted that the growing number of long-stay vehicles has created operational and security challenges within the car park.

She explained that some vehicles are parked for extended periods—ranging from days to months—thereby limiting space for passengers and other legitimate users.

“Prolonged parking has created operational challenges and reduced space for legitimate users at the multi-storey car park,” she said.

Passengers face delays, missed flights

The spokesperson added that the congestion has led to delays for passengers, with some reportedly spending over 30 minutes searching for parking spaces.

She said this situation has contributed to missed flights and increased pressure around terminal drop-off and pick-up zones, affecting overall traffic flow and passenger experience.

New tariffs introduced

Yinka-Olawuyi stated that the revised tariff structure is aimed at improving turnover and restoring order within the facility.

She emphasised that the adjustment is intended to discourage long-term parking and ensure efficient use of available space.

Under the new rates, saloon cars now pay N3,500 for the first hour, up from N2,500, and N2,500 for each additional hour.

SUVs are charged N4,000 for the first hour, increased from N3,500, with N2,500 for subsequent hours.

Buses now pay N20,000, while overnight parking attracts N50,000, and a lost ticket fee is pegged at N25,000.

The company said the hike is to address congestion and discourage long-term parking. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

Keyamo announces new biometric system for Nigerian airports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, through the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has approved the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports to improve aviation security and passenger identification.

According to the minister, the VPASS system is designed to eliminate inconsistencies in passenger data and prevent unauthorised boarding. The system aims to improve passenger identification and prevent unauthorised boarding.

He explained that the initiative will ensure that all passengers on domestic flights are properly identified, closing gaps that allow individuals to bypass standard identification procedures. Implementation will begin with infrastructure deployment and public sensitisation.

Source: Legit.ng