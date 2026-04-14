Haliru Dantsoho had warned that the All Progressives Congress risked losing the 2027 Kwara governorship election if it zoned its ticket to Kwara North

The former aspirant had stepped down for a Kwara Central candidate, stressing that electoral success depended on numbers and strategic alignment rather than sentiment

Dantsoho had cited divisions in Kwara North and warned that the Peoples Democratic Party could capitalise on the situation to defeat the APC

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Haliru Dantsoho, has warned that the party could jeopardise its chances in the 2027 governorship election if it zones its ticket to Kwara North.

Dantsoho, who holds the traditional title of Dan’Iya of Kaiama, made the remark in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 14, where he explained the reasoning behind his political decisions ahead of the next election cycle.

Ex-Gov Aspirant Mentions 'Costly Mistake' APC Is Likely To Make in Kwara Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

Dantsoho speaks on decision to step down

The APC chieftain disclosed that he had earlier stepped aside for a candidate from Kwara Central Senatorial District, citing electoral realities and the need for strategic alignment.

“Politics is about numbers, not emotions or social media agitation,” he said. “When you need something from the majority, you appeal, persuade, and build consensus—you don’t confront them.”

He stressed that Kwara Central remains the largest voting bloc in the state, followed by Kwara North and Kwara South, warning that ignoring this demographic balance could prove costly.

Past advocacy for Kwara North revisited

Dantsoho noted that he had previously supported the agitation for power shift to Kwara North during his time in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he served as State Youth Leader between 2017 and 2023.

He recalled that the zone produced a candidate in the 2023 election but failed to consolidate support across political divides.

“If the agitation for Kwara North governorship was truly about collective interest and not personal ambition, that was the best time everyone should have united, regardless of party affiliation,” he said.

Internal divisions raise concerns

The former aspirant also highlighted divisions among key figures from Kwara North, suggesting that a lack of unity could weaken the party’s prospects.

He listed prominent names within the zone whose supporters, he said, remain at odds, preventing the emergence of a consensus candidate.

“By now, the North should have produced a consensus candidate, but the divisions are too deep. Each camp believes the other would lead the party to defeat,” he said.

Warning over opposition advantage

Dantsoho cautioned that the PDP could exploit the situation if the APC proceeds with zoning to Kwara North while the opposition fields a candidate from Kwara Central.

“If APC zones to the North and PDP presents a Central candidate, APC will lose—let’s be honest,” he stated.

He added that confrontational tactics by some advocates of zoning, particularly on social media, could further alienate potential supporters.

“Instead of appealing to stakeholders, what we see today is confrontation, especially on social media. That is not how to win political support,” he added.

Call for unity and strategic focus

Reaffirming his commitment to the APC, Dantsoho said his actions were guided by a desire to strengthen the party’s chances rather than personal ambition.

“I am a party man, and I understand what it takes to win elections. I don’t want APC to lose; I want us to remain in government,” he said.

He maintained that without unity, broad consultation and strategic planning, the chances of Kwara North producing the next governor remain uncertain.

Kwara: Saliu Mustapha gets ₦100m donation to buy APC form

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a young entrepreneurs and SME leaders in Kwara state, under the aegis of Corporate Kwara, have pledged to buy the APC gubernatorial nomination form for Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 general elections. A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the group pledged this during a courtesy visit to the senator’s office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Sunday, April 5.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the coordinator of the forum, Mallam Abdulmajeed Olayinka Idilobe, said the group has set aside a minimum of ₦100 million to purchase the APC nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng