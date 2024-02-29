Singer Davido showed off his Puma outfit as he gave his fans a piece of fashion advice, stating that they should always keep it fly

He said the only thing that can make him wear a skirt or a kilt is if he is given half a million dollars

When asked about the price of his Puma attire, he said he didn't know its worth because he was signed to the brand, and it was given to him for free

Famous Nigerian afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, looked dapper as he showed off his Puma designer outfit during a chat with @mysteryfashionista on Instagram.

The 'Feel' crooner advised his fans to always keep it fly when it comes to fashion.

It is now a trend for some men to be seen wearing skirts. When asked if he could ever be in a skirt, he said that could only be possible if he was given $500m (N815m).

The singer also noted that he didn't know the price of his Puma designer wear because he was signed to the brand, and they gave it to him for free.

Recall that Davido had shared a video showing off items from the collection as well as a preorder link on his Instagram page in 2022.

However, the Puma X Davido collaboration, according to the public statement released by the sportswear manufacturer, was rescheduled till 2023. This came after the Afrobeats singer lost his first son, Ifeanyi, who drowned in a pool in his father's house.

Check out Davido's outfit and his chat in the video on Instagram.

Fans hail Davido's Puma outfit

Some fans of the singer praised him in the comments section. See some of the comments below:

@hig.hrex:

"OBO 001 Africa."

@bellezaleemah:

"Love you David."

The making of Davido's outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular fashion designer Veekee James styled Davido.

She shared a video of the process she took to make the design for the singer, who wore the expensive-looking outfit for the video of his song, 'Na Money, ' featuring Beninois-French singer Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen.

