Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, has taken her craft to another level by styling Afrobeats singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

On her Instagram page on December 18, 2023, she shared a video of the process she took to make the design for the singer, who wore the expensive-looking outfit for the video of his song, 'Na Money' featuring Beninois-French singer Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian highlife duo The Cavemen.

Fashion designer Veekee James shares video of how she made Davido's outfit in 'Na Money' music video. Photo: Veekee James

Veekee James wrote:

"What do you rate this outfit on @davido? 10/10 or 10/10?"

She shared the process of making the outfit in the video below:

Fans react to Veekee James' outfit for Davido

Several persons praised the work of Veekee James, citing her hardwork and consistency.

iamjvadams:

Ahhh this one lasan 600 trillion billion.

ladunscollections:

When hardwork and God's grace merge together...Isaiah 5-10

veekeejames_lover:

When two 001 collides, they create a masterpiece. Number 1 fashion designer X Number 1 music artiste

joyce_beauty

Y'all should just give it to Davido. Man always supports his people. No be everytime international brands too. 001 for a reason.

divabyqbwigs:

Veekee is who God has destined her to be and she is living it out big time. Girlll you are beyond talented. This is epic.

Colleagues, fans hail Davido over 'Na Money' music video

The new music video of Davido's song in his Timeless album 'Na Money' was released on Monday, December 18, 2023, and it got the commendation of the singer's colleagues and fans.

Davido featured Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen in the song. The music video was a display of class, and talent, and it portrayed richness in the outfits adorned by the individuals on it, coupled with a calm and opulent surrounding.

The "Unavailable" crooner captioned his new music video:

