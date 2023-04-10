A photo of a replica of one of Davido's designs in his collection with Puma has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions

In the photo posted by @JamoTweets_, the two-piece outfit is seen on a mannequin placed outside a small clothing shop

Recall that on April 7, Davido announced the release of the collection via his Instagram page in a joint post with the German brand

Nigerians on social media have been buzzing with hilarious comments after a replica design from Davido's collaboration with German brand, Puma, surfaced online.

Twitter user, @JamoTweets_, posted a photo of the copy design put on display on a mannequin outside a clothing store.

Photos of the fake outfit and Davido Credit: @JamoTweets_,(Twitter) @puma

This comes barely three days after the singer announced the release of the collection via his Instagram page.

In some photos shared on Puma's Instagram page, the singer is seen in the green/black/white print tracksuit which appears to be a favourite of fans.

Perhaps, this explains the speed at which a copy of the look was created and put on sale by the unknown seller.

See the tweet below:

Social media users react to fake version of Davido's Puma design

ranky_flavko8:

"I trust aba boys."

endylight1:

"This one na really Aba made, affordable PUMA for Brother Bernard people. Lol."

adaikwerre:

"Watch how this Outfit go reign."

wapoflagos:

"Eh no easy the tailor try abeg."

chu6x:

"Be like that Aba own come fine pass the one when PUMA do for Davido ohh."

je.suis_paradise:

"Davido never even wash the cloth una don duplicate am."

quincy_focus:

"And they will even write the spellings wrongly on the clothes."

ayo_bishi:

"2 seconds Aba version don set … omg what will the average Nigerian do without Aba."

officialgeraldon:

"Aba no dey carry last."

