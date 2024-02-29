Harrysong has made another interesting music and he has teased some of his fans with snippets from it

In a video he posted, he showed off some ladies who were wearing dresses worn by Catholic nuns

In the caption of his post, he said they were going to feast this Friday as the ladies were seen beside him while walking

Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known as Harrysong has caused an uproar on social media over a new video he posted for his forthcoming song.

In the clip which has since gone viral, the music artiste who called out his former label boss posted ladies who were dressed like catholic nuns.

They were wearing nuns' habits (clothes worn by nuns) and walking side by side with the singer.

Harrysong's new song causes uproar. Photo credit @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong says there is feasting on Friday

In the caption of his post, the 'Reggae Blues' crooner wrote that they were going to feast on Friday but did not make any further clarifications about his post.

He was also wearing a black hoodie on short knickers and white sneakers.

The singer whose marriage is troubled folded his arms in front as if he just took communion from a Catholic church.

A post he made before the controversial one, he showed off the artwork of his new music titled 'Maria'. Some nuns were singing his song in the video.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@mazi_weaalth:

"Harrysong don go buy inck this is a banga I swear."

@jaypizzleproduction:

"This song remind me of ibu."

@tonytipon:

"I'm not catholic but, you truly need to respect people's beliefs, using one of their doctrines to create a circular sound doesn't just seat well...you went ahead to rubbish their sisterhood order."

@obiwale:

"Na this kind of video they make me proud sey Abi Christian, we are to calm sha."

@gideon_unah:

"But guy at your age you suppose don get sense, like how is this even creativity? Ur mate de try build life with GOD, and you de tarnish the image and you think it's all a joke, I blame who still de listen to Ur music, no be u I blame at all."

@official_mcmackenzie:

"Wow I love the song like mad."

@official_whytesnow:

"Right about now."

@frankdapsalm:

"Just to be relevant??? Smh."

@militarystunner:

"Big name."

@mcicewater:

"Hope people no go vex for this matter sha ooo."

Harrysong advises ladies

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had shared his thoughts on relationships on social media.

According to him, ladies shouldn't follow the independent women trend.

He urged ladies to marry from their parent's houses instead of staying alone before marriage.

Source: Legit.ng