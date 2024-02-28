Nollywood actress Ini Edo has impressed her fans with the classy attire she adorned for an interview session

She wore a black and silver dress that was above her knees and she flaunted her beautiful long legs

Her attire had a long cape behind and she placed it sideways for her photoshoot, her accessories also looked beautiful

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has gotten the attention of her fans after she rocked a stylish dress for an interview session with GQ South Africa magazine.

Ini Edo shows off her beauty in her lovely attires. Image credit: @iniedo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter looked beautiful as she slayed in a black and silver dress that spoke class and luxury.

A Nigerian fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Medlin Couture Mimi Yina, made her attire. She accessorised her outfit with black and silver shoes and silver earrings.

Her dress was made with a very long black cape which flowed to the ground. Ini placed it by her side as she gave different poses for her photoshoot.

She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"I just had a lovely outing with @gqsouthafrica talking about filmmaking, entrepreneurship, and advocacy not leaving out social impact, women development and philanthropy. Working in Nollywood has been a fulfilling journey filled with countless cherished memories. Interestingly, some of my favorites include collaborating with talented directors and fellow actors, experiencing the vibrant energy on set, and witnessing the transformative power of storytelling."

Check out photos of her outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Ini's dress

Some fans of the actress have reacted to her dress. See some of their comments below:

@ifeanyi_prosper20:

"Rich and classy maami."

@kojo_africa:

"Brown sugar for a reason."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Queen."

@kadi_zean:

"Yassssss!!! Mama love eet."

2kie_kie__:

"Effortlessly lovely."

@iamfantana:

"Perfection."

@tersyakpata:

"Wow."

@vickybillz_official:

"Absolutely beautiful."

@et_pearls:

"Just perfect."

Source: Legit.ng