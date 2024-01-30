Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has gotten her fans excited with a photo she recently posted online

On her Instagram page, the role interpreter made some flowery comments about herself and praised her look

Her fans were in awe of her, and they noted that her outfit was beautiful; they also made nice comments about her skin

Famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo shared a lovely picture of herself adorning a simple but elegant black dress that flowed to her ankles.

Ini Edo adorns lovely black outfit. Image credit: @iniedo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The outfit looked beautiful in her and it displayed her curves, which got her fans to make different comments about her beauty.

Her hair stylishly dropped on her shoulders and her sunglasses radiated class. The sunray did justice to her skin as it made it shine brighter than normal. On her Instagram page, she captioned her pictures:

"Falling in love with me all over again. It’s the brown sugar spice."

Check out her outfit in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues react to Ini Edo's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of the actress made nice comments about her outfit and her beauty. See some of them below:

@onyiialexx:

"Yummy."

@queenwokoma:

"You inspired me in being proud of my brown skin because some of these movie markers almost made me act otherwise. Thankful I didn’t."

@_gerald_001:

"The point of view is very clear."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Brown shuga."

@collinsdino101:

"Point of correction."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Hottie

@chinneyloveofficial:

"The skin is skinning."

@somtoeze:

"Ini money."

@kadi_zean:

"Skin like milk!"

@maxwelldoe1:

"May you live to see your children's children."

@itsvibesangel_:

"So fine."

@princeleonard77"

"Beautiful princess."

@kuyikspartan:

"Brownest of all em shugas."

@_iam.emerald:

"Sprinkle sprinkle."

@luchi_oluchiiii:

"Beautiful."

@tolubally:

"Ini obong report to my dm now! What sort of hawtness is this?"

Ini Edo adorns transparent outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress does not fall short in bringing her A-game to any movie role she is given, and she also does the same in fashion.

She loves to step out in beautiful dresses and creates her own expression with her designs, which leaves her fans wowed at all times.

In her latest outing, she wore a fancy black corset dress and shorts which had a transparent covering.

Source: Legit.ng