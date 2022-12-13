Popular Nigerian stylist and designer, Medlin Boss recently left social media users in awe of her talent

She posted several photos of a lady rocking a design she made, which was heavily inspired by Albanian fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti

A while ago, another designer, Tolu Bally sparked mixed reactions with her own attempt at replicating the design

Medlin Boss remains one of the most talented fashion bosses in Nigeria and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

Photos of the dress recreation. Credit: @medlinboss, @valdrinsahiti

Source: Instagram

The talented stylist/designer shared some photos of one of her clients rocking a pearly mermaid dress for her birthday.

The dress featured several drapes of pearls over a sheer fabric placed in the centre from top to bottom of the dress.

Check it out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although not tagged, the design was inspired and is a replication of Albanian fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti's stunning design.

Below is the original design as seen on the brand's page:

Social media users react to Medlinboss's dress replication

_angelrida:

"Medlin ooo have mercy this is everything ❤️❤️❤️"

laylanie29:

"This dress is "everything "

chheyeenne:

"Okay!!! You are beautiful! This.. THIS is my wedding dress"

chisom8335:

"E choke"

slimfit337:

"This looks so stunning "

bibyonce:

"Exquisite ❤️"

tracy98760y:

"jesus this is beyond words "

mzjessyfab:

"This one took everyone all out likeeeeeeee,, this is so classy and different ."

winningtoncitizen:

"Beauty at its peak."

joy_egbejimba:

"This is Breath taking, gorgeous ❤️"

Tolu Bally's dress recreation spotted on Osas Ighodaro sparks mixed reactions

While Tolu Bally is one of Nigeria's most talented designers out there, one of her latest works has come under question by fans.

The designer made a green dress for Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) event - which was a replication of Valdrin Sahi

The dress, which featured a halterneck design, was embellished with multiple strands of beads latched onto the sheer part of the velvet green dress.

TikToker shares disappointing reveal of N3.1m wedding dress recreation at her final fitting

Every bride's nightmare is having a botched wedding dress, and this is something @jpepaa recently experienced.

The 25-year-old pharmacist ordered her dream custom bridal gown for her September wedding.

Not a fan of trying on different dresses in a bid to find the right one, @jpepaa decided to have a Valdrin Sahiti design replicated.

Source: Legit.ng