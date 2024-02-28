A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Diane Russet is marking her birthday with a simple but gorgeous outfit

The beautiful lady rocked a green dress that looked like a sweater and exposed the upper parts of her body a bit

She combined it with blue jeans, and it gave her a fabulous look and the commendation of her fans

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Diane Russet showed off her beauty in her lovely outfit for her 28th birthday on Wednesday, February 28.

Diane Russet rocks a gorgeous outfit for her 28th birthday. Image credit: @diane.russet/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On her X page, the reality star adorned a green dress that was sparkling and could pass for a sweater.

Some parts of her upper body were left on display as she combined her dress with blue jeans trousers that were stylishly torn on her knee area.

Her brown short hairstyle was on point and her makeup complemented her face perfectly. She sat as she posed for her birthday photoshoot. Several of her fans took to her page to celebrate her special day.

She captioned her photos:

"Hello 28, let’s make this year memorable and monumental. 28 on the 28th."

Check out Diane's birthday outfit in the slides below:

Fans celebrate Diane's birthday

Some fans of the former BBNaija housemate took out some time to send her some birthday wishes. Check out some of their comments below:

@_kimoprah:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

@AlexandriaEkeh:

"Happy birthday Diane."

@lobzybaby:

"Happy birthday babe, cheers to a more prosperous year."

@princessdaprada:

"Happy birthday my love, as you add another year today may you continue to grow in bliss."

@eucharia_obara:

"Happy Birthday Diane. You are a work of art!! Beauty and brain combined."

@bigdaddyvinz:

"28? You still look 18."

@Tioluwalope0:

"Birthday blessings , you won’t escape what is coming to you."

@thereal_beebee:

"Happy birthday Diane. You're blessed."

