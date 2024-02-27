Actress Biola Adebayo adorned a classy gold dress as she turned up for Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' series premiere

Her outfit covered all the vital parts of her body and she complemented it with gold earrings and shoes

She packed her hair to form a ponytail style and did her face beat that blended perfectly and got her fans awed

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo looked stunning as she adorned a gold dress to the series premiere of ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' in Lagos.

Biola Adebayo turns heads in her gold dress at Kunle Afolayon's series premiere. Image credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Her attire looked dazzling as she blended it with her classy gold shoes and accessories. The role interpreter is known for her decent dress sense and she did not disappoint this time.

The happily married mother of one packed her hair to her back and her makeup was on point, and it gave her a glamorous look. At the event, she walked stylishly as she flaunted her outfit to the admiration of her fans.

Check out Biola's glamorous dress to the series premiere in the video below:

Fans react to Biola's gold dress

Several fans of the Nollywood actress have commented on her gorgeous dress. Check out some of their comments below:

@omodeleakesan_baale_oja:

"One of the most decent Yoruba actresses. No controversy or scandal. Lane minder original."

@lady_margaret_of_wessex:

"This woman is beautiful biko. Her husband should always add bride price money every month."

@ade.xo.xo:

"Aunty Biola, please give your stylist a raise. This is beautiful."

@bhee_phillips:

"Wooo! This is spectacular. Permit me to say, I’ve seen beauty before but this is a discovery…. I’ve seen looks at the premiere, but this is outstanding, astonishing, glamorous."

@dharmielizzy:

"The fact that she is in her 40s is so unbelievable, God please. Too fineeee Kilode."

@mortunez:

"Giving everything. I love."

@stylinginspirationwithabi:

"Gorgeous."

@follydnancy:

"Charming is an understatement."

@olaitansugar:

"So beautiful."

@stylebyhc_:

"This is fire."

@_.shuqroh:

"She is so beautiful."

@itz_officialademide:

"Too pretty."

@jewelbaby500:

"Her skin is so beautiful."

Biola Bayo bags doctorate degree

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biola had added another feather to her numerous caps.

The mother of one had bagged a doctorate degree from a famous school in Georgia USA.

She bagged a degree in Philosophy in Christian Leadership from Moren University.

Source: Legit.ng