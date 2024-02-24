A married man is unhappy that his marriage is falling apart and wants to make it work again

He indicates that his love for his wife is no longer the same and seeks an urgent solution that will lead to lasting impact

Ola Moses, a relationship expert with 5 years of experience, advises him and gives him a detailed solution

“I noticed that the spark in my marriage is gone. The love we have for each other is no longer like when we first got married. What should I do to bring back the passionate and sweet love we once had for each other? How can I love my partner again and save my marriage?”

Love in marriage is influenced by many factors, such as communication, intimacy, trust, respect, and compatibility.

However, there are situations where couples may be experiencing a lack of love in their marriage. Such a situation may bring up other problems which may have a negative end.

Man seeks help over marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

As one man is seeking how he could bring the spark in his marriage, relationship expert Ola Moses takes a deep dive into the practical things he needs to do to reignite the essence of love in marriage.

Ola Moses is a Certified Life and Relationship Coach from the Academy of Modern Applied Psychology, Scotland.

Intentionality is key

I have often stressed that one important thing needed in marriage is intentionality because oftentimes, it's very possible that we get swallowed up with responsibility or even get familiar with our love life or lover. But a man who is intentional about making his marriage work and ensuring the spices don't go out will ensure he creates a spark regularly.

Having established that the most important thing needed is intentionality, let's explore some things that can be done.

Try something new

When we do some things over and over, they tend to become a routine, and hence it has the tendency of not 'shacking' us again once it gets to this level, the spark is no longer safe, and the chances of the spark dying are very high. So try new things. You might have been exploring your partner's major love language; go after the second love language. I hope you know an average human has more than one love language. So try something new.

Be loud about your appreciation,

No matter how small your partner has done or is doing, make a big deal out of it. Make your partner wonder what's happening. Is it more than this?

Communicate more

Communication can never go out of need; you just need to communicate more, just that you don't need to repeat this same pattern. Rather than sit like you have a family retreat, what about having the discussion while taking a walk and holding each other's hands. Be intentional about your partner's love language; speaking your partner's love language is important if you want him to feel the love. When you show love to your partner with your love language in consideration, you have only cheated on the partner. Note this: you haven't shown love to your partner unless you speak their language.

Disclaimer: Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers' decisions about solving issues of threats. Readers should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any decision.

Do you have a story to tell? Want an expert's advice? Please email us at ask.an.expert@corp.legit.ng with 'Ask an expert' in the subject line.

Source: Legit.ng