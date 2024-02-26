The popular corset dress has been rebranded and it was made into a blazer which was displayed by a fashion designer

Her top was combined with a skirt and a lovely hat that was large and in the same colour as her outfit

She wore the creative piece to mark her birthday which got netizens dazzled and made them praise her

A Nigeria fashion designer @ayo_michaelsons on Instagram has created a new dimension for the popular corset dress. For her birthday, she rocked a grey corset blazer dress that looked dazzling on her.

Fashion designer adorns creative corset dress. Image credit: @ayo_michaelson/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wore a short skirt of the same material under the classy jacket. To add to to its beauty, she blended the attire with a large hat and silver heel shoes.

The beautiful lady rocked a gold hairstyle and red lipstick as she flaunted different angles of her dress before the camera. Her birthday was an avenue for her to showcase her craft which got her fans captivated.

Check out a video of the corset blazer dress of the fashion designer:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to the corset blazer dress

Several social media users have reacted to the creative corset outfit of the fashion designer. Legit.ng has compiled some of their comments below:

@timothyrichtim:

"The corset jacket depicts class and unique quality #AyoMichaelsons."

@i_am_omotara:

"Your creativity with these pieces >>>>>."

@kael_mikey:

"Yea, that's how stars roll, cheers to your new age."

@hey__lade_:

"Happy birthday Her Majesty. God bless you. More good life in good health and wealth."

@adevoen13:

"Happy birthday beautiful lady."

@i_am_omotara:

"Happy birthday Ayo."

@rebirth_ayo:

"Cheers to a new age."

@mexxy.234:

"Happy birthday wish you all the best in all life offers."

@j_da.matriarch:

"@ayo_michaelsons Cost of hat pls, and could it be customised?"

@princess_becca001:

"This dress is too nice ma. Top notch."

@sara.helen02:

"Creativity at its peak. Kudos."

@mis_christabelah:

"Powerful brand."

@kalio007:

"Lovely."

@ms__queenteee4ever:

"Beautiful."

Lady in corset dress complains of discomfort

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion could be pain at times, but some people do not mind as they can go to any length to look good.

A lady was seen at a party expressing discomfort and feeling helpless over the corset dress she was wearing.

She could not hide how she was feeling as those around watched her and made funny comments about her dress.

Source: Legit.ng