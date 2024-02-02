A lady got the praises of netizens after she wore a silver corset dress that was well-suited to her waist

Unlike many other corset dresses that cause discomfort, this style gave the lady ease as she showed off the different angles of her dress

She combined the outfit with a colourful short skirt, styled her hair in a classy way, and got many adoring her look

A lady wowed many social media users after she adorned a corset dress that snatched her waist perfectly and gave her a classy look.

Lady looks beautiful in her corset dress. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

The silver corset dress pushed up the upper parts of her body and sat perfectly on her waist. To bring out the beauty of the plain colour dress, she blended it with a multi-coloured mini skirt and silver earrings.

Her hair was also on point as she styled it sideways to drop on her shoulders. She wore black and silver high-heeled shoes that added more beauty to her outfit. As she took steps to admire her outfit, she used some minutes to smell nice as she applied body spray on herself.

Check out the lady's corset dress in the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's dress

Some reactions have trailed the lady's lovely corset dress. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@tife_joy:

"As beautiful as this corset is, not just try sit down omoo."

@lady_houldah

"@tife_joy my sister, I was thinking the same thing o."

@styledbyomah:

"The structure of this corset."

@gloriaantwiboasiako455:

"I love your dress."

