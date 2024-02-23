Reality star Doyin David has shown off her beautiful skin as she adorned a stylish black outfit that revealed her upper body parts

She also displayed her flat stomach and her curves in her outfit, and its colour blended with her hair

In her post on Instagram, she emphasised the possibility of having perfect skin even if one's life isn't perfect

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Doyin David has revealed the nature of her skin as she released her latest photoshoot in her dazzling outfit.

Doyin, who said that some people mistake her confidence for arrogance, adorned a black attire that displayed most of her upper body parts. She complemented it with a long hairstyle that dropped from her shoulders to her chest area.

Her makeup was also on point, and she positioned her curvy body before the camera while sitting for her photoshoot.

She captioned her photos on her Instagram page:

"Life is not perfect but your skin can be."

Check out Doyin's black outfit in the slides below:

Fans hail Doyin's black attire

Several fans of the reality star have hailed her show-stopping dress. Check out some of their comments below:

@eniola_ajao:

"My darling."

@officialkhemhe:

"Influencer toh bad

@serah_nessy:

"Doyin is so beautiful. Your outfit is giving style."

@pamtamkreationsevents:

"Best ambassador ever, always hard working."

@raymore96:

"I too like this girl olohun."

@similoluwa._:

"Black is Doyin. Doyin is black."

@popsyne_wears:

"When u are big, you are actually big."

@just_fauzia_:

"Skin like milk."

@trustfavour:

"Black don't crack."

@official_tee_guant_:

"Doyin, why so hawttttt....Lusciously body."

@yinkakoyi:

"Pure African woman."

@fricathug1:

"Chocolate, skin."

@pamtamkreationsevents:

"Sweetest ever Doyin."

Doyin David reveals 2024 fashion plans

In an interview with Legit.ng earlier, Doyin said her fashion goal for 2024 is to remain bold and edgy.

In addition, she noted that a lot of Nigerians were not comfortable with her style, but she won't change it because she is cool with it.

She also revealed how challenging 2023 was for her and all the blessings that came with it, which she is grateful for.

