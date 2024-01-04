Fashion can be pain at times but some people do not mind as they can go to any length to look good

A lady was seen at a party expressing discomfort and felt helpless over the corset dress she was wearing

She could not hide how she was feeling as those around watched her, and they also made funny comments about her dress

A lady recently went viral for wearing a corset dress that caused her discomfort. Despite the pain she was going through, it was obvious she preferred looking beautiful and having her waist snatched than being comfortable.

Her silver dress had net designs at the bottom which she complemented with a gold necklace, a beautiful hairstyle, and makeup. She was heard saying that corset dresses should be stopped as she wasn't comfortable in them.

Lady in corset dress looking uncomfortable. Source: gossipmillnaija/Instagram

Source: Instagram

See a video of the lady's outfit below:

Netizens comment on lady's uncomfortable corset dress

Several persons have commented on the dress worn by the lady. Some of them are below:

@simeon.delight:

"Upon all the snatching sef the stomach still big. Big stomach is not a disease na, na big stomach I get, I no kill anybody."

@queentuadordennis:

"Make your liver no burst o."

@patrickspeaking:

"Love how she’s playful about it though. She sef know say she fvck up."

@egun.biyi:

"So she just woke up and said let me strangle my internal organs? Well done madame."

@victordavid_4pf:

"The clothe raise her pride."

@d_realsolz:

"Some tailor no get joy at all. Dem fit compress human being with that corset thing. If you get me for mind let me know than you doing this to me."

@divagold_:

"Na pako dem use do her own corset. Nothing una wan tell me."

@iamosaren:

"No gree for anybody."

@useful_herbs:

"Lady please breathe!"

iamstepee:

"Until person collapse, una no go help her."

@amyxious_bubz:

"Fashion is pain, bear it."

@an_na_bella11:

"No gree for anybody o!!! You sef no small."

Lady in tight corset style trends online in viral video

Legit.ng earlier reported about a fashionista in a gorgeous corset look who went viral on social media for looking uncomfortable in her outfit.

In the video, the lady was seen sporting a Queen Anne neckline dress with long lacey sleeves which revealed her cleavage.

She combined her outfit with a 'gele' which made her look elegant. However, she was unrelaxed in her dress as she struggled to eat.

Source: Legit.ng